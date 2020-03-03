🔥Connected Trailer: Chris Miller And Phil Lord’s Spider-Verse Follow-Up Is All About Family🔥

No matter the circumstances or the plot line, if Chris Miller and Phil Lord are involved with an animated project, chances are there’s going to be a family-friendly storyline and some sort of catastrophe to drive it. Sure enough, the producers that brought us Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have landed another film that centers on just that, as the new Sony Pictures Animation film Connected sees a family in crisis fighting through a dangerously funny robot apocalypse.

Get your first look at the end of the world, below:

With a voice cast that includes Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, and Academy Award Winner Olivia Colman, Connected has an amazing cadre of talent behind this rather energetic looking doomsday. Though it’s not all about a gigantic robot uprising, rather it’s about a family that just happens to have to wade through such a scenario.

Connected goes online on September 18th.