🔥Congress sends Trump multibillion-dollar coronavirus aid bill🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with representatives of U.S. nurses organizations on coronavirus response in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed legislation providing more than $100 billion to confront the growing coronavirus outbreak by financing free testing for the virus, expanded paid sick leave, additional food aid and other urgently needed steps.

The bill, passed by a vote of 90-8, now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law, after the House of Representatives passed the measure early last Saturday. Congress and the White House are now discussing additional, far bigger economic stimulus legislation.