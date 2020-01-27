🔥Congress Says PM “Not Interested In Constitution”, Amazon Notice Attached🔥

Congress had sent a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress claimed today that its special package for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a copy of the constitution – has been returned. “Dear people of India, we tried, but Modi-ji is just not interested in the constitution,” the Congress posted cheekily on social media, along with a screenshot of Amazon’s “returning to seller” notice.

On Republic Day yesterday, the Congress sent the package with the caustic note: “Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress.”

The Amazon receipt for the Rs 170 copy of the constitution showed that the mode of payment was ‘Pay On Delivery’. The Congress’s latest post apparently shows the screenshot of the return notice which says: “Your package is being returned to seller because it was refused at the delivery address or the order was cancelled.”

The shipping address is: Narendra Modi, E Block, E Block, E Block, Central Secretariat, New Delhi 110011.

“Ab kare toh kare kya? (What can we do?),” the Congress tweeted as it claimed the package had been returned.

The Congress’s move was meant to sting the ruling BJP in times of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which have been marked by the reading of the preamble to the constitution by protesters including activists and celebrities across the country.

The Congress also tweeted the videos of party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the preamble at a recent protest assembly in Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The party also tweeted passages from the constitution it said were relevant to the current controversy over the citizenship law.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which makes religion a test of citizenship for the first time, has sharply divided the country. The law was brought in to help non-Muslims from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – who faced persecution – become Indian citizens easily if they entered India before 2015. Those protesting against it, including students, activists, celebrities and opposition politicians, believe the CAA, along with the National Register for Citizens or NRC, are tools to target Muslims.