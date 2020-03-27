🔥Confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. reach 100,000: Reuters tally🔥

People queue to enter a tent erected to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, a Reuters tally tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T showed.

Italy is second with 86,498 cases and China is third with 81,340 confirmed cases. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T)