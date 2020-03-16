Complaint about former aide to Missouri governor tossed

In this May 2011 photo, then-Rep. Ward Franz, R-West Plains, discusses legislation in the Missouri House Chamber in Jefferson City, Mo. Franz is no longer the state’s director of the Division of Tourism, it was announced in October 2019. (AP Photo/Kelley McCall)

Kelley McCall

JEFFERSON CITY — Officials have dismissed an ethics complaint against Missouri’s former tourism czar, who was forced out after he accepted baseball tickets from a state vendor.In a decision made public Monday, the Missouri Ethics Commission tossed out the whistleblower complaint because Ward Franz, who had overseen the state’s Division of Tourism, no longer works for the state.The commission said the remedy for violating a code of conduct put in place by Gov. Mike Parson is disciplinary action or termination.“From the facts presented, the Commission dismissed the complaint because the matter is moot,” the dismissal letter noted.State Auditor Nicole Galloway referred the complaint about Franz to the ethics commission and to the attorney general’s office in February, nearly three months after he resigned.The attorney general’s office has not announced its response to the complaint.Franz admitted to the Department of Economic Development that he accepted tickets worth an estimated $1,330 to multiple Boston Red Sox games from H&L Partners, which at the time was the state tourism division’s contracted advertising agency. The company has an office in St. Louis.According to state records, the tourism division paid H&L $6.8 million last fiscal year for advertising services, and has paid the company $4.5 million in the current fiscal year.In the auditor’s Jan. 21 letter to the attorney general’s office, Mary Johnson, chief of investigations for Auditor Nicole Galloway, said that the office found the whistleblower complaint against Franz credible.She said Franz’s acceptance of tickets from an active vendor violated Parson’s executive order on ethics that he issued in 2018.Franz was a top aide to Parson when Parson was lieutenant governor. When Parson became governor in 2018, he named Franz director of the Division of Tourism. Franz is also a former state representative, from West Plains.Galloway, a Democrat, is running against Parson, a Republican, for governor this year.

