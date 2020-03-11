Commute route clogged with construction? Chat with the Road Crew, 1 p.m. Wednesday

Is your route to work giving you a headache because of potholes, poorly timed lights or street construction? Let the experts know, and ask them your questions about highways and roads. The live chat starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

The skull is likely a remnant from an 1800s graveyard relocated amid a cholera outbreak in St. Louis, authorities said.

Drivers should prepare for the most delays on Saturday, when all 4 westbound lanes could be closed for 10-minute periods on occasion.

Kavion L. Thomas was sentenced Friday after being convicted in January in the death of Patti Ann Harvill.

Clayton’s Community Equity Commission will hold its first meeting at 5: 30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.