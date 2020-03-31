🔥Community is coming to Netflix tonight🔥

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer/ Creator Dan Harmon speak during the ‘Community’ panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Community starring Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, and more is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 1.Community fans, rejoice! The hilarious and eccentric show is streaming on Netflix late tonight!The much loved NBC sitcom, Community, will start streaming on Netflix thanks to an amicable negotiation. The series hits Netflix on Wednesday, April 1, but if you want to stay up late, you can watch all six seasons as soon as they are available to stream.Community will be released at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Netflix. That’s 3: 01 a.m. for all you East-coasters.Per Deadline, Netflix reached a non-exclusive deal with Sony Pictures TV, which landed Netflix the global rights to Community. But Sony will share the domestic rights with Hulu, where the show is currently streaming.Netflix wound up paying significantly more for the show because their deal is for global rights, which is excellent news for every Netflix viewer around the globe. The agreement lasts 3-4 years, so there’s plenty of time to watch and re-watch the cult favorite. The Hulu deal only has another year left in the contract, so Community will be exclusively on Netflix once the Hulu agreement runs its course.Community is an oddball sitcom that will bring you some much-needed laughter during the pandemic. The ensemble comedy focuses on a tight-knit group of friends who met during a study group at Greendale Community College. The show primarily is about Jeff Winger, played by Joel McHale, who was a smarmy attorney disbarred for faking his undergraduate degree.The other talented actors in the series include Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, John Oliver, Chevy Chase, and more.The show features several epic homage episodes to movie genres, including action, Western and superhero films. But some of the most iconic episodes feature Dungeons and Dragons, pillow fights and paintball wars. The show is a completely wild ride, and I look forward to revisiting it on Netflix tonight.The series is streaming on Netflix on April 1. Are you going to watch?