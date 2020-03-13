PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Yvette Nicole Brown and Executive Producer/ Creator Dan Harmon speak during the ‘Community’ panel during the NBC Universal portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Community starring Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, and Ken Jeong is coming to Netflix in April 2020. The series is currently streaming on Hulu.Community is coming to Netflix in April 2020!The streaming network just announced the full series will be available to stream on Netflix starting April 1, 2020, via the Netflix is a Joke Twitter account.Community is one of those comedies that has developed quite the cult following after its run on NBC and later Yahoo.The series was created by Dan Harmon and premiered on NBC in 2009. It ran for five seasons on the network before it was canceled in 2014. Later, Yahoo Screen picked up the series for its sixth and final season.The show has an incredible cast, including Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. Chevy Chase also stars in the series.Community follows an interesting group of people at Greendale Community College. It’s the perfect canvas for a bunch of wild stories!Check out the announcement below!This is a great acquisition for Netflix. There are only so many of these comedies out there available to pick up. While it’s not on the Friends or The Office-level popularity yet, it’s availability on Netflix should trigger a resurgence in fans watching this series around the world. That’s generally what happens with a show like this. It hits Netflix around the world and fans can start binge-watching again.With Community heading to Netflix, it also seems like the series will be leaving Hulu. Until April 1, it looks like the series will be available to stream on Hulu. After that, the series moves to Netflix.Hopefully, Community fans have Hulu and Netflix, so you can just move your binge-watch from one streaming service to the other.Community hits Netflix on April 1!