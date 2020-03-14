Commish’s Classics: The day McGwire and Sosa dueled at Wrigley.

Editor’s note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he’s covered.Here’s the Commish’s pick for No. 8. Aug. 19, 1998, a McGwire-Sosa showdown. At the end of May, Mark McGwire was 14 home runs ahead of Sammy Sosa, 27-13. But on Wednesday, for the first time this season, Sosa passed McGwire. For about an hour.The Chicago Cubs outfielder took over the major-league home run lead at 48 with a fifth-inning drive off Cardinals starter Kent Bottenfield. But McGwire, homerless in 20 previous at-bats, tied Sosa – and the game – in the eighth. He then passed Sosa and won the game in the 10th with his 49th homer of the season as the Cardinals overcame the Cubs 8-6. After a couple days of being off the pace, McGwire has caught Roger Maris with 49 homers in 124 games. Maris, on his way to 61 in 1961, had 49 after 124 games and 50 after 125.Cardinals manager Tony La Russa said, “What a thrill to be at the park as a fan or a teammate to see both those guys come through.”The Cardinals have 38 games to play and the Cubs 36. For McGwire to break the record he would have hit 13 homers, which is a pace of 55 over a whole season. “That’s the way it’s perceived through the public eye – that this record is going to be broken,” McGwire said. “If it (isn’t), it will be interesting to see how it will be written.”

On Sept. 8, 1998, St. Louis and the entire nation celebrated as Mark McGwire broke baseball’s single-season home run record. It wasn’t until 2…

McGwire’s 49th homer created the 49th multiple-homer game of his career. Ray Lankford then hit his 23rd in the 10th, also against loser Terry Mulholland. The Cubs reliever might have had other things on his mind because his father is in a coma in a Pennsylvania hospital.Chicago manager Jim Riggleman said, “It wouldn’t have broken my heart if (McGwire) would have walked. But it would be putting the lead run on with Ray Lankford up and Ray has hurt us a lot.”McGwire’s next home run will be his 50th, which would make him the first player in history to have three successive years of 50 or more home runs.”It will mean a lot,” McGwire said. “It will be quite a feat.”La Russa said, “Imagine that. By yourself. In that one line. McGwire.”McGwire has said the chase to the home-run record really isn’t on until somebody gets to 50. “That’s when you guys are going to have to ask some really good questions because you’ve been wasting them the last six months,” he said, jokingly.McGwire flied deep to left and popped up in his first two at-bats – both on first pitches. He said he wasn’t dissatisfied with those swings and, in fact, said he had felt good for the first time in a while. “I knew I was getting close,” he said.”I’m not as tired. I’m getting pitches to hit. It’s a matter of centering the ball. And I got two balls to hit today.”It’s a tough thing to do when everybody wants it to be done. But Sammy hit 20 in June. You’ve got to get hot. If you get hot, it can be done.”McGwire said a positive attitude and confidence have been and will be critical elements.”You have to be confident in what you do or this game of baseball will whip you in a heartbeat,” McGwire said. “Once in a while, everybody gets down on themselves in the game of baseball but you’ve got to stay positive.”The scrutiny in the last six weeks will grow even more intense, and McGwire says he is ready for it.”Every move we make, every swing we take, every home run we hit . . . he’s in the lead, no, he’s in the lead . . . it’s going to be that way every day till the end of the season,” he said.”I’m always prepared but I’m not always as quick-witted as people think I am. Sometimes I think of better answers two or three hours after a game but you guys are all gone.”The Cardinals will begin a brace of twi-nighters tonight in New York and McGwire probably will sit out one of the four games. That figures to be tonight in whichever game Willie Blair pitches. McGwire is one for 13 with eight strikeouts against the former American Leaguer, including three strikeouts in one game against Arizona when Blair (4-15) pitched for the Diamondbacks.Juan Acevedo gained his sixth win with two scoreless innings of relief. But the last inning was a perilous one. With two outs, the Cubs had the bases loaded before Acevedo, after falling behind Manny Alexander 3-0, got Alexander to pop up.”I wanted to make it exciting,” joked Acevedo, a Chicago-area native.Before McGwire homered the first time, pinch-hitter Delino DeShields had hit a two-run homer to get the Cardinals back into the game in the seventh. The Cardinals had a season-high 18 hits, one more than they had against the Cubs in St. Louis 12 days ago.Bottenfield had allowed only eight homers in 111 2/3 innings before Wednesday. But he gave up three on Wednesday, including the one to Sosa, which made history for a few innings.”It wasn’t planned that way, but I guess I did kind of do my part,” Bottenfield said.

