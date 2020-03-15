Commish’s Classics: The Cardinals ride Jack Clark’s rocket to the planet Series

Editor’s note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the very most memorable games he’s covered.Here’s the Commish’s pick for No. 7, Jack Clark’s home run in the 1985 NLCS. LA – It had been for an instant like this that Jack Clark was acquired last winter by the Cardinals from the SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Giants.Runners at second and third, two outs, Cardinals trailing the LA Dodgers by one run Wednesday in the ninth inning of a playoff game that could enable the Dodgers to tie the series at three games apiece should they won.Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda surprisingly eschewed an intentional walk. Clark then swung at Tom Niedenfuer’s first pitch, threw down his bat, looked triumphantly in to the Cardinals dugout and began the happiest base-circling of his career slowly. He watched the flight of the ball never.”The only thing I saw was the ball looking just like a laser beam. It had been serious Star Wars,” said on-deck hitter Andy Van Slyke.

Years later, Rick Hummel relived as soon as with a number of the key players.

Clark’s drive landed halfway up the pavilion section in left field and gave the Cardinals a 7-5 victory and passage to the planet Series, whsaturday at Kansas City which will open.After losing the initial two games of the series to the Dodgers, the Cardinals won the final four. This is the initial post-season matchup of Missouri’s baseball teams, both which the Cardinals’ Whitey Herzog has managed.”That ball could have had going to the (Goodyear) blimp and come along in which to stay this ball park,” said Niedenfuer of Clark’s home run. ”That will need to have been at the very least 500 feet.”On Clark’s previous at-bat, following the Cardinals had tied the score with a three-run rally in the seventh, Clark had struck from Niedenfuer sliders. ”I tried to slide a fastball by him,” said Niedenfuer of the next encounter. ”I can honestly say I acquired beat with my best pitch.”But Clark is really a hitter who says he looks limited to fastballs. ”All day long I must say i hadn’t had an excellent swing,” he said. ”I made hook adjustment in my own stance the final time up. I was near to the plate and i took a half-step back pretty. It had been enough to square me up a bit more just.”Of the homer and his turn to the dugout, Clark said, ”I knew it had been going to be considered a home run. That has been for my teammates. I’m not the hero or the key reason why we’re here. It had been special for me personally but more special for them.”Clark said, ”I wanted a fastball, but I was just searching for a base hit to tie the score. That’s usually when I get my home runs, when I’m trying for base hits.”The Cardinals trailed 4-1 after six innings, with two of the runs unearned when starting pitcher Joaquin Andujar lost Mariano Duncan’s chopper in sunlight. Bill Madlock, using a badly swollen left thumb, ripped a house run in the sixth for the fourth run also it seemed that the Cardinals would need to wait until Game Seven if they had John Tudor open to pitch. But Darrell Tito and Porter Landrum, subbing for injured Vince Coleman again, opened the seventh with singles and pinch-hitter Steve Braun moved the runners plus a groundout. Willie McGee, who had stranded six of seven runners in scoring position, singled, making the score 4-3, and Lasorda earned Niedenfuer to handle Ozzie Smith.Another event was almost a replay of Smith’s dramatic home run that won Game Five. Smith’s long drive to right glanced off the beaten track this time around for a triple and the overall game was tied. Tom Herr, who had singled home the initial run for the Cardinals, was intentionally walked though Clark was the hitter even. ”I wasn’t considering it as a reflection on me or Jack,” said Herr. ”They were attempting to arrange it for a double play. I’m not the kind of hitter that strikes out. I sure wished to have a swing for the reason that situation because I am swinging the bat well all series.”Niedenfuer, however, struck out Clark for the important out in the inning and struck out Van Slyke once and for all measure. ”It was just like a slap in the true face . . . walking the guy to access you ahead,” said Clark. ”Then you are feeling bad once you do not get the run in.”Rookie Todd Worrell and the Cardinals dodged a bullet in the LA seventh after Duncan surprisingly pulled a ball on the first-base bag for a triple. ”At that time,” said Herr, ”with the infield in and a runner on third, you do not think you’ll get from it. You’re almost resigned to the actual fact they will get one run.”But Herr made a dazzling, back-to-the-infield catch of a popup which he previously to fight sunlight. ”It was over my head directly,” said Herr. ”It’s the initial kind of play I’ve made like this in my own whole career. The one thing I possibly could do was to attempt to set you back where I thought the ball was.”Then, Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog walked dangerous Pedro Guerrero to work to equally dangerous Bill Madlock.”I said, ‘Let’s just shoot craps,’ ” said Herzog. ”Maybe we are able to escape this. ”We were just lucky. The bottom was got by us ball and we got out from the inning.”Madlock grounded right into a double play started by Smith, which featured a nifty pivot by Herr also. The Dodgers, however, went ahead in the eighth when Mike Marshall’s fly ball to right got up in the jetstream and went over Van Slyke’s jump for a house run. ”It got up in the Sandinista winds,” said Van Slyke, who designed to say Santa Ana winds. ”I didn’t think it had been going to venture out. I simply missed it by way of a handful of inches.”In the Cardinals’ ninth, Cesar Cedeno struck out but McGee battled from the 0-2 count and hit an individual, his third of the overall game. ”I think I’m an improved two-strike hitter,” said McGee, ”than I’m once the count is 0-0. I believe I concentrate better when I’ve two strikes.”Then, running by himself, McGee stole second. He previously been trashed by Mike Scioscia before in the overall game but he said once, ”We can’t stop, in times like this especially. You need to make sure they are throw you out.” Smith, named the series’ MOST EFFECTIVE Player by acclamation, coaxed a walk. Herr grounded out, configuring it for Clark, or if Lasorda chose, Van Slyke.Lasorda thought we would allow Niedenfuer to pitch to Clark instead of have a lefthander, Jerry Reuss, face Van Brian or Slyke Harper, who have pinch hit for Van Slyke. ”If I had a lefthanded pitcher, it could have been another story,” said Lasorda, tartly. Lasorda told the media, ”I wanted the righthander contrary to the righthander. He previously struck him out another time up and the shadows were to arrive.”And I didn’t want the bases loaded where he couldn’t create a pitch, where if he walks a man the overall game is tied.” Privately, a tearful Lasorda told his players, ”It was my fault. I will have walked Clark. ”This is among the worst losses I’ve ever endured to see,” said Lasorda.Van Slyke said, ”I wanted Tommy Lasorda to place four fingers up. You can’t second-guess Tommy Lasorda. He made all of the right right moves . . . but he got burned.”Herzog diplomatically said, ”I always make an effort to manage both clubs. I thought possibly he’d (walk Clark). He went strength against strength. He previously one choice and a selection was created by him. It proved wrong. In the event that you guys could have told him never to pitch to Clark . . . but none of you transpired there.”Clark missed 37 games within the last 8 weeks of the growing season with a strained muscle in his left side, a personal injury he twice had. ”It have been coming,” Clark said. ”Because of the injury I had, I was compensating in my own swing, attempting to protect my side. It took some time to obtain turned around. It was only a matter of time before I hit one.”Clark hit his first home run since Sept. 21 and only his second since Aug. 16.”All I was doing was merely to take three good swings,” said Clark. ”I’ve experienced that situation before. It had been time for a few kind of results. ”That was the best among my career,” he said.

Ozzie Smith Game 5 1985 NLCS

Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to his ninth inning game winning home run Oct.15, 1985. The Cardinals defeated the LA Dodgers 3-2 for a one game advantage in the National League Playoffs. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES

J. B. FORBES

Ozzie Smith Game 5 1985 NLCS

AP FILE PHOTO OCTOBER 14, 1985 — St. Louis Cardinal Ozzie Smith reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting a game-winning home run in the ninth inning to defeat the LA Dodgers 3-2. Tommy Herr pats his chest. The edge was taken by the Cardinals in the National League Playoffs three games to two. AP file photo

N/A

Ozzie Smith Game 5 1985 NLCS

Ozzie Smith’s famous home run through the playoffs in 1985 contrary to the LA Dodgers that has been announced by Jack Buck who made the decision: “Go Crazy, folks, go crazy”. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES

J. B. FORBES

Ozzie Smith Game 5 1985 NLCS

Oct. 14, 1985—Ozzie Smith’s home run in underneath of the ninth inning beats the LA Dodgers 3-2 and provides the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in the NL Championship series. Smith was mobbed by his teammates at the plate, and Jack Clark carried him off the field. This is the famous “Go crazy, folks, go crazy!” call by broadcaster Jack Buck. PHOTO BY J.B. FORBES/ ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH

J.B. Forbes

( Tommy Steve and Lasorda

LA Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax includes a consoling hand for the shoulder of LA Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda following the team lost the National League pennant race to the St. On Wednesday louis Cardinals, Oct. 17, 1985 in LA. (AP Photo)

STF

Cardinals NL Champs 1985

Lou Susman, a known person in the executive board of the St. Louis Cardinals, right, holds the National League Championship Trophy following the Cardinals defeated the LA Dodgers for the pennant, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1985, LA, Calif. Center is Fred Kuhlman, executive vice president of the united team. At left is player Ozzie Smith. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

Jack Clark, Vince Coleman

Jack Clark of the St, Louis Cardinals, left, is embraced by teammate Vince Coleman after Clark smashed a ninth inning three-run home run contrary to the LA Dodgers to win the National League Pennant at Dodgers Stadium in LA, Calif., Oct. 16, 1985. (AP Photo)

STF

Ozzie Smith, Tommy Herr

Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts to the crowd and his teammates after hitting the overall game winning home run in the ninth inning to defeat the LA Dodgers 3-2, in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 14, 1985. Smith’s teammate Tommy Herr pats his chest. The Cardinals went up one game on the Dodgers to have a three game to two advantage in the National League playoffs. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Doug Pizac

Jack Clark

Jack Clark of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the flight of his ball after hitting a three-run home run contrary to the LA Dodgers to win the National League Pennant in LA, Calif., Oct. 16, 1985. The Cardinals will continue to the planet Series (AP Photo)

STF

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

Staff

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

LA Dodgers left fielder Pedro Guerrero bounces off the left field wall trying for a double hit by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar in the 3rd inning of the sixth game of the National League playoffs, Oct. 16, 1985 in LA. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

Andy Van Slyke, Tito Landrum

St Louis Cardinals Andy Van Slyke, right, pours champagne over teammate Tito Landrum in the team locker room after defeating the LA Dodgers for the National League Pennant in LA, Calif., Oct. 16, 1985. (AP Photo)

STF

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

St. Louis pitcher Danny Cox gives his autograph to Brian Queen, 12, of NY while visiting with a college teammate, Jerry Briggs from Peoria, Ill., Oct. 14, 1985 in St. Louis. The visit was before the fifth game of the National League playoffs between your St. Louis Cardinals and the LA Dodgers. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

Vince Coleman

Vince Coleman of the St. Louis Cardinals is carried off the field following a machine that rolls out the rain tarp rolled over his leg ahead of game four of the National League Championship Series contrary to the LA Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 13, 1985. Coleman’s ankle was broken in the incident. (AP Photo)

STF

Vince Coleman

Vince Coleman of the St. Louis Cardinals is carried off the field following a machine that rolls out the rain tarp rolled over his leg ahead of game four of the National League Championship Series contrary to the LA Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 13, 1985. Coleman’s ankle was broken in the incident. (AP Photo)

STF

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

St. Louis Cardinals Ivan DeJesus, left, and Jack Clark are smiling over their victory, Oct. 13, 1985 in St. Louis. The Cardinals defeated the LA Dodgers 12-2 in the fourth game of the National League championship. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

Terry Pendleton

Terry Pendleton (9) of the St. Louis Cardinals doffs his cap to the crowd close to the end of the 3rd game contrary to the LA Dodgers in the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 12, 1985. Pendleton made made two saving catches late in the overall game to greatly help his team win their first playoff game 4-2. (AP Photo)

STF

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

Tom Herr, second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, watches the flight of the ball as he slams an individual run home run, Oct. 12, 1985, in the next inning of the 3rd game of the National League championship series in St. Louis. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

Robert Wagner 1985

Actor Robert Wagner had a hotdog with all the current trimmings as he watches the LA Dodgers-St. Louis Cardinals playoff game, Oct 10, 1985 in LA. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo)

STF

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith flips in the new air, Oct. 12, 1985 in St. Louis as he would go to the field Saturday \in the beginning of the\ third game in the National League Championship Series contrary to the LA Dodgers. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

Staff

Elizabeth Taylor

Actress Elizabeth Taylor puts on a St. Louis Cardinals cowboy hat in LA where she actually is attending the National League Playoff game between your Cardinals and the LA Dodgers, Oct. 9, 1985. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac)

Doug Oizac

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

Bill Madlock of the LA Dodgers, left, and Ozzie Smith of the St. Louis Cardinals share a light moment during warm-up drills at Dodger Stadium, Oct. 9, 1985 in LA. The teams were finding your way through their opening day of the National League playoff series Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Lennox McLendon

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher John Tudor undergoes the motions, Oct. 9, 1985, in LA through the opening game of the National League championship series contrary to the LA Dodgers. (AP Photo)

Anonymous

NL Playoffs Cardinals Dodgers 1985

LA Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela prepares release a the ball in the initial inning of the opening game of the National League Championship series, Oct. 9, 1985 in LA. Valenzuela was pitching against St. Louis Cardinals’ John Tudor. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Lennox McLendon

Tommy Lasorda, Whitey Herzog

Manager Tommy Lasorda of the LA Dodgers, left, and Whitey Herzog of the St. On Tuesday louis Cardinals gather during warm-ups, as both teams plan the initial game of the National League Playoffs at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1985 in LA. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Reed Saxon

