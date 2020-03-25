Commish’s Classics: Bruce Sutter nails down a championship

Editor’s note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the most memorable games he’s covered.Today he recalls the World Series clincher against the Brewers. This is his original article, filed on Oct. 20, 1982.The last time the Cardinals won the world championship of baseball, Lyndon B. Johnson was president, the split-fingered fastball hadn’t been invented and most baseball teams still played on God’s green earth instead of that artificial stuff. The year was 1967, and some of the heroes were Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tim McCarver, Orlando Cepeda and Mike Shannon.At 10: 17 p.m. Wednesday, Joaquin Andujar, Bruce Sutter, Keith Hernandez, Darrell Porter, Tom Herr, a couple of guys named Smith and a varied cast of achievers, overachievers and good company men assumed their own spots in Cardinals World Series lore. It was then that Sutter, the art’s leading practitioner of split-fingered pitching, blew a non-split-fingered fastball past the swing of a startled Gorman Thomas and the Cardinals closed out a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh game of the 1982 World Series.The Cardinals had trailed the Brewers, three games to two, when they returned to Busch Stadium after having lost two of three games in Wisconsin last weekend. But the Redbirds pounded out 27 hits here the last two nights, including 15 Wednesday night when they overcame a 3-1 Milwaukee lead with a three-run rally in the sixth inning.Only three of their number — Gene Tenace, George Hendrick and Lonnie Smith — ever had experienced the euphoria of the moment. As champagne was sprayed and the sponsor’s product was consumed in large quantities, most of the Cardinals said they wouldn’t really know the true essence until several days later, but they knew the feeling was a powerful one.”The only thing that would compare to it,” said Herr, “was being in the delivery room the day that our son, Aaron, was born. That was an awesome feeling.”Catcher Darrell Porter, named the series’ Most Valuable Player, said the thrill of this victory ranked somewhere behind sobriety, God, his marriage and the birth of his daughter, but “it was flat-out fun.”

Bruce Sutter celebrates the final out. Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch

KAREN ELSHOUT

The city was plunged into a nightlong celebration that was to continue today with a downtown parade. The Cardinals have won nine world championships, but 15 years had been a long time to wait.For Gussie Busch, the Cardinals owner, it indeed was the ‘one more championship for the great fans of St. Louis ‘that he had hoped for. “I’ve never been happier in my whole life,” said Busch in a madhouse locker room. “I was sure this team could win it, and it didn’t let me down.”It was the first world championship for his manager, Whitey Herzog, who had three division winners as manager of the Kansas City Royals. “I feel about as good as you can feel,” said Herzog. “I’m happy for Mr. Busch, the greatest man in the world.”It didn’t come easily.Former Cardinal Pete Vuckovich, having stranded nine runners through the first five innings, nursed a 3-1 Milwaukee lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Ozzie Smith stroked a single to left and Lonnie Smith doubled down the third-base line, past a diving Paul Molitor.Milwaukee Manager Harvey Kuenn, slow to pull his pitchers earlier in the Series, yanked Vuckovich at that point for lefthander Bob McClure, who had earned saves in Game Four and Game Five. For the fourth time in the Series, Herzog pulled lefthanded-hitting Ken Oberkfell for righthanded-hitting Gene Tenace, who had gone nothing for three against McClure and had been three for 48 since late August.But this time, Tenace, who has drawn more than 100 walks in a season several times in his career, drew another one, loading the bases. Keith Hernandez, a former grade-school teammate of McClure in the San Francisco area, then drilled a two-run single to right center on a 3-1 pitch, tying the core.”I was trying to protect the plate,” said Hernandez. “I was vulnerable inside. I was looking fastball and I thought he might make a fat one. But he made a nasty pitch on the inside corner. I don’t know how I hit it, but I did.”The next hitter, Hendrick, hit a slow chopper toward third and third baseman Molitor threw home ahead of the nose-first dive of pinch-runner Mike Ramsey, but home-plate umpire Lee Weyer ruled that the ball was foul. Hendrick then singled to right field for the go-ahead run.Milwaukee had a righthander, Moose Haas, available to pitch to Hendrick, but Kuenn said: “They had two lefthanded hitters coming up behind George. I thought Bobby could get him out.”The Cardinals added two insurance runs in the eighth, again keyed by a Lonnie Smith double. With Haas pitching, Hernandez was walked intentionally with one out, and Hendrick flied to center. But Porter, whose last two weeks of play erased the last two years of frustration in fans’ minds, singled off lefthander Mike Caldwell, scoring Smith. Then Steve Braun, the Cardinals’ third designated hitter of the game, drove in the sixth run with a single.Braun, who rarely has batted against lefthanders in his specialist’s role this season, said, “I haven’t seen a lefthander since Huggins-Stengel Field at 10 o’clock in the morning.” Huggins- Stengel Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is where the Cardinals and New York Mets play ‘B ‘games in spring training.Sutter, who had 36 saves and nine victories during the regular season and two victories and two saves in postseason play, dispatched the last six Milwaukee batters.”Now I can say I’m just like Tug McGraw and Rollie Fingers,” he said.The reference was to two other relief aces — McGraw, here on a television assignment, was sitting to his left. Both McGraw and Fingers had been on World Series winners previously, although Fingers’ inability to pitch in this Series for the Brewers gave the Cardinals a huge bullpen advantage.Andujar, pitching on a sore leg after being hit by a line drive last week, pitched four scoreless innings before Ben Oglivie ripped a first-pitch, 400-foot homer in leading off the fifth inning, tying the score at 1-1. Lonnie Smith’s infield single had driven in Willie McGee with the Cardinals’ first run the inning before.In the sixth, Andujar’s own fielding misadventures helped the Brewers gain a 3-1 lead. Jim Gantner got his third hit in four appearances against Andujar, a double to right, and then Molitor bunted down the third-base line. Third baseman Oberkfell moved toward the ball and so did Andujar, who caught the ball near the foul line and fired toward first.But Herr, covering the bag, couldn’t get the ball because Molitor obscured his vision and hindered his reach. The throw sailed wide for an error, and Gantner scored.Robin Yount, the next hitter, bounced a high hopper toward Herr at second. With first baseman Hernandez having moved toward the ball, too, Herr looked toward Andujar to cover first, but Andujar had turned spectator and didn’t cover. Yount was safe, and then Cecil Cooper’s sacrifice fly scored Molitor.Andujar pitched a scoreless seventh inning before Herzog removed him in favor of Sutter. One reason was that Herzog felt Andujar might be out of control after a shouting match with Gantner after Gantner had grounded to the mound for the last out of the inning. Hulking umpire Lee Weyer held Andujar back as he tried to charge Gantner.”Joaquin sometimes gets a little high-strung in those spots,” said Herzog. “But I had told Hub (pitching coach Hub Kittle) that after the inning I was going to use Sutter, anyway.”Once he (Andujar) got us to the seventh inning, we’ve got the best relief pitcher in baseball. We pay him an awful big amount of money. I figured we’d better use him.”Sutter does not like being called the million-dollar reliever, but he performed that way Wednesday night, as he had most of the season. “To be very honest,” said Herzog, “Bruce Sutter is the guy who turned this thing around.”The Cardinals are not really champions of the world, because a large part of the world doesn’t play baseball. But they are champions of the world of baseball. Nineteen eighty-two was a very good year.

1982 World Series

OCTOBER 21, 1982- Cardinals president August A. Busch, Jr., left, and manager Whitey Herzog smile at the crowd that jammed downtown for a parade honoring the world champion baseball team. In the car behind them are St. Louis County Executive Gene McNary and East St. Louis Mayor Carl Officer. photo by Renyold Ferguson | St. Louis Post-Dispatch

File Post-Dispatch staff

1982 World Series

OCT. 21, 1982 — Ecstatic Cardinals fans reach out to touch the hand of Bruce Sutter, right, in a World Series victory parade Thursday. The size of the crowd, estimated at more than 100,000 slowed the parade to a crawl as it moved south along Broadway near the Old Courthouse. Photo by Larry Williams / Post-Dispatch

Larry Williams

1982 World Series

Darrell Porter is doused with bubbly in the postgame celebration. Wayne Crosslin/Post-Dispatch

WAYNE CROSSLIN

1982 World Series

Gussie Busch (August Busch Jr.) hails Whitey Herzog’s team in 1982, when the Cardinals last won the World Series.

N/A

1982 World Series

Umpire Lee Weyer restrains Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar from going after Milwaukee’s Jim Gantner, who grounded out to the pitcher and then called Andujar a “hot dog” during Game 7 of the 1982 World Series. Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes.

1982 World Series

ST. LOUIS – OCTOBER 1982: Bruce Sutter #42 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after one of his two saves against Milwaukee Brewers during the World Series at Busch Stadium in October of 1982 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Focus On Sport

1982 World Series

The St. Louis Cardinals, including World Series Most Valuable Player Darrel Porter, wearing glasses, celebrate on the field after taking the Series title over the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games in October. (AP Laserphoto)

Associated Press file photograph

1982 World Series

Ozzie Smith applauds his seventh-inning steal, while Robin Yount dejectedly puts the ball back into his glove. 1982 World Series Photo.

N/A

1982 World Series

OCT. 20, 1982– The scoreboard says it all as Cardinals fans rush onto the field to celebrate the 1982 World Series victory over Milwaukee in seven games. Robert C. Holt III/Post-Dispatch

Robert C. Holt III

1982 World Series

Ozzie Smith throws to first after forcing out Brewer Robin Yount at second base in the sixth inning of Game 7. The Cardinals won the game 6-3 for their ninth World Series title. PHOTO BY KAREN ELSHOUT / POST-DISPATCH

KAREN ELSHOUT

1982 World Series

1982 World Series MVP Darrell Porter leaps into the arms of Cardinals reliever Bruce Sutter after the reliever struck out Gorman Thomas to win the Series. The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games to win the 1982 World Series. PHOTO COURTESY ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

1982 World Series

1982 World Series

Bruce Sutter celebrates the final out. Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch

KAREN ELSHOUT

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Post-Dispatch subscribers: See what “Commish” had to say about the team during his live chat.

Bob Forsch’s second no-hitter added considerable spice to what augured to be a mundane season-closing week

Post-Dispatch subscribers: See what our baseball writer had to say about the team during his live chat from Jupiter, Fla.

In 1982 John Stuper pitched through rain delays as the Cardinals trounced the Brewers in Game 6.

Post-Dispatch subscribers: See what “Commish” had to say about the team during his live chat.

In 1982 John Stuper pitched through rain delays as the Cardinals trounced the Brewers in Game 6.

His home run in Game 5 of the NLCS allowed all of St. Louis to “Go Crazy.”

‘The only thing I saw was the ball looking like a laser beam. It was serious Star Wars,” said on-deck hitter Andy Van Slyke.

Post-Dispatch subscribers: See what “Commish” had to say about the team during his live chat.

‘The only thing I saw was the ball looking like a laser beam. It was serious Star Wars,” said on-deck hitter Andy Van Slyke.

Bruce Sutter celebrates the final out. Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch