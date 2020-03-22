Commish’s Classics: Bob Forsch plunks Gary Carter in the trunk, then throws a no-hitter

St. Louis Baseball Cardinal pitcher Bob Forsch watches the flight of the baseball through the 7th inning of a casino game contrary to the Montreal Expos in 1983. Forsch completed the overall game with a no hitter.

Editor’s note: With the baseball season on hold, Hall of Famer Rick Hummel is presenting STLtoday.com subscribers with a look back at 10 of the very most memorable games he’s covered.Today he recalls Bob Forsch’s second no-hitter.This is actually the original coverage from Sept. 26, 1983. Mollie Forsch arrived at about game time Monday night at Busch Stadium, and her husband the pitcher said she wasn’t an instant too early.”She knows how exactly to take action,” said Bob Forsch. “If she had got here late, she could have not need seen me pitch.”Forsch, who spumonday who spun his second career no-hitter against the Montreal Expos,en knocked out prior to the fourth inning was over on eight occasions this year. Monday but he made a negative season a bit more tasteful.The no-hitter added considerable spice from what augured to become a mundane season-closing week for the Cardinals, also it had Mollie Forsch on the edge of her seat.”On another no-hitter (1978), I didn’t get nervous before seventh inning,” she said. “That one I started getting nervous in the fifth. The worst thing was the ninth inning. My knees were shaking and I had to endure see.”While Mrs. Forsch was speaking with a reporter, Cardinals baseman George Hendrick first, who hadn’t played in the overall game, gave her a congratulatory kiss on the cheek. “He’s been struggling,” said Mrs. Forsch of her husband the pitcher. “He needed an extremely good game.”Forsch poured champagne afterward for several who wanted it. It could or might not have already been his final victory as a Cardinal, but Manager Whitey Herzog said, “You can’t give up Forschie. He’s got an excessive amount of sense.”

Bob Forsch tips his cap to the fans after pitching a no-hitter throughout a game contrary to the Montreal Expos in St. Louis Sept. 26, 1983. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

The Cardinals had discussed settling a score with Montreal catcher Gary Carter after some incidents the other day in Montreal, and Forsch plunked Carter on the trunk with a second- inning pitch. Forsch said he didn’t mean anything because of it, but Carter said, “He was throwing at me. I have no idea why. The trend is to ask him?”Carter, however, had praise for Forsch. “He was tough. To throw a no- hitter, you need to be tough.”Montreal Manager Bill Virdon was ejected from the overall game alongside pitcher Dan Schatzeder in the sixth inning following a pitch from Schatzeder glanced off the proper arm of the Cardinals’ Andy Van Slyke and off his chin. When Forsch had hit Carter, home plate umpire Harry Wendelstedt had warned both benches to cease and desist.”There is no way anybody on we was throwing against anybody on our behalf,” said Virdon. “I cannot read Forsch’s mind.”Wendelstedt gets the distinction of umpiring within the last four no-hitters worked by Cardinals pitchers. He also was an umpire in Forsch’s no-hitter within 1978 besides employed in Bob Gibson’s no-hitter at Pittsburgh in 1971 and Ray Washburn’s in SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA in 1968.Forsch’s no-hitter marked the 1st time a Cardinals pitcher had pitched two hitless games. It had been the eighth no-hitter in Cardinals history. Other no-hit pitchers were George Bradley in 1876, Jesse ‘Pop ‘Haines in 1924, Paul Dean in 1934 and Lon Warneke in 1941.The Cardinals honored the superstition of not speaking with Forsch concerning the no-hitter. “Everybody was talking, but nobody would say anything if you ask me,” said Forsch. “I walked around the clubhouse and the only real place I found out about the no-hitter was on the air.”The Expos’ Terry Crowley, after being called from a 2-2 pitch in the ninth inning, was ejected by Wendelstedt after a disagreement that might have already been made to throw Forsch off rhythm. Cardinals catcher Darrell Porter said, “Whenever a guy’s got a no-hitter, buddy, you’d better swing at that pitch.”No-hitters in Cardinals history

July 17, 1924: Jesse Haines

A comparatively large crowd arrived at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis for the Cardinals’ annual “Tuberculosis Day” game. Haines gave them a delicacy with a 5-0 no-hit victory over Boston. He remains second and then Stan Musial in Cardinals tenure. Haines was inducted in to the Hall of Fame in 1970.

Jesse Haines

Jesse Haines, a mainstay of the Cardinals, is shown old time form at the Bradenton, Fla., training camp of the St. Louis National League entry, March 26, 1930. Haines is really a winning pitcher and his condition could have some bearing on the probability of Gabby Street’s club in the pennant race. (AP Photo)

Sept. 21, 1934: Paul Dean

A 21-year-old rookie, Dizzy’s little brother allowed a first-inning walk in the next game of a doubleheader in Brooklyn (Dizzy won the opener on a three-hitter) but was otherwise perfect. “Occasionally,” Paul said, “I’ve surely got to take action to top him.” The ultimate was 3-0.

The Dean brothers

Dizzy Dean bragged about “me ‘n Paul.” In 1934, Diz requires a close-up picture of his younger brother.

Aug. 30, 1941: Lon Warneke

Warneke’s gem came through the heat of a pennant race. He posted a 2-0 no-hit victory at Cincinnati that moved the Cardinals into first invest the National League. He faced the the least 27 batters. Three reached on two errors and a walk, however the splendid ground-ball pitcher erased all three runners with double plays.

Lon Warneke

Lon Warneke

Sept. 18, 1968: Ray Washburn

Washburn completed the next half of among baseball’s more amazing footnotes on, when he fired a no-hitter and gained a 2-0 victory at SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA. Day before the, Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry had pitched a no-hitter contrary to the Cardinals a couple of days following the Cardinals had clinched the NL pennant.

Washburn and Perry

San Franisco Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry, left, and St. Louis Cardinals righthander Ray Washburn pose in the Cardinals’ dressing room at Candlestick Park in SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Sept.18, 1968. Day after Perry pitched a no-hitter a, Washburn threw a no-hitter in another of the initial moments in Candlestick Park history. (AP Photo/Sammy Houston, File)

Aug. 14, 1971: Bob Gibson

Gibson won 11-0 at Pittsburgh, striking out future Hall of Famer Willie Stargell for the ultimate out. Gibson, the best pitcher in Cardinals history and a Hall of Famer also, called it “the best game I’ve ever pitched anywhere.” Gibson was 35 and had all but abandoned hope of throwing a no-hitter. (BTW: There have been no photographers sticking around to fully capture the finish of Gibson’s gem).

Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals’ right hander Bob Gibson switches into wind-up during action in game where he pitched a no hitter contrary to the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Night saturday, August 16, 1971. The Cardinals won the overall game 11-0. (AP Photo)

Gibson and Simmons

April 16, 1978: Bob Forsch

Bob Forsch’s first was a 5-0 victory against Philadelphia. There is some controversy involved when official scorer Neal Russo, a baseball writer for the Post-Dispatch, ruled a ball hit past third baseman Ken Reitz one.

Bob Forsch

APRIL 16, 1978– St. Louis Cardinal teammates, third baseman Ken Reitz, left, first-baseman Keith Hernandez, right, catcher Ted mob and Simmons pitcher Bob Forsch, center after he pitched a no-hitter contrary to the Phildelphia Phillies, the initial in Bush Stadium history–and first in 54 years in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 5-0. PHOTO BY TED REISINGER/ UPI

Sept. 26, 1983: Bob Forsch

Forsch gets the distinction because the only pitcher in Cardinals history to throw two no-hitters. The next no-hitter was a clean 3-0 victory over Montreal. Both games were at Busch Stadium, the only real Cardinals no-hitters thrown there.

Bob Forsch

St. Louis baseball pitcher Bob Forsch tips his cap to the fans after pitching a no-hitter throughout a game contrary to the Montreal Expos in St. Louis Sept. 26, 1983. Forsch defeated the Expos by the score of 3-0. The no-hitter may be the second in the career of Bob Forsch. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

June 25, 1999: Jose Jimenez

Jimenez became the initial rookie pitcher in 17 years to throw a National League no-hitter when he gained a 1-0 victory over Randy Johnson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix. Jimenez, 25, allowed three baserunners, on two walks and popular batsman, and a shutout was carried by both pitchers in to the ninth inning.

Jose Jimenez

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Jimenez is mobbed by teammates after he pitched a no-hitter contrary to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, June 25, 1999, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mike Fiala)

Sept. 3, 2001: Bud Smith

Discuss your one-hit (or should we say, no-hit) wonders, Smith, a rookie, would finish that season with six victories. He’d win only 1 more game in the majors before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, for whom he pitched never.

Bud Smith

St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher Bud Smith, catcher Eli Marrero, left, and first baseman Albert Pujols celebrate following the final out of Smith’s no hitter contrary to the NORTH PARK Padres Monday, Sept. 3, 2001 in NORTH PARK. (AP Photo/Lednny Ignelzi)

