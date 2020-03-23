🔥Comment: the FCA is giving companies some much needed breathing space🔥

Another day, another unprecedented set of actions to preserve order in our suddenly disordered world.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s missive ordering companies to delay reporting their financial results was as dramatic as it was surprising.

It makes good sense.

The moratorium applies to “preliminary accounts”, which are unaudited versions of what goes into the audited annual report and accounts at the end of the financial year.

The problem is, with the world changing so much, companies cannot possibly provide meaningful information right now.

Who knows what the impact will be on businesses of Friday’s 80% wage guarantee?

How can anyone value their stock when clients are in lockdown?

And, though one hates to say it, how can a company promise it is a “going concern” at this early stage of the pandemic?

Companies, and their auditors, have been having a horrendous time trying to hazard such guesses when they should be focusing on just ensuring their survival.

The FCA is giving breathing space until their full accounts have to be delivered — four months after the year-end. My guess is we may have to delay those, too, but let’s see.

This should not be seen as a precursor to closing the markets.

That would be a disaster.

We need trading and pricing of companies’ shares and debt more than ever as increasing numbers seek to raise emergency funds. Likewise, as former Bank governor Mervyn King said today, the Bank of England needs markets operating so it can act when it needs to.

Regulators are working day and night, in difficult conditions, to help keep companies alive. We salute them.