🔥Comment: the City's Upper Crust have rescued a decent business from collapse in SSP🔥

When it came to being screwed by the coronavirus, the Upper Crust-to-Burger King behemoth SSP took a belt and braces approach.

Not only was it in the fast food trade, which is in a global shutdown, but its sites were in airports and train stations, which now have no passengers.

No surprises, then, to see today that trading is deep in the doo-doo.

But, as this is an “up” day on the see-saw stock market, let’s look at the positives — and there are plenty.

Management recognised the existential threat to the business early at its Asian sites.

So, it has been fast to cull management pay, stop capital expenditure and furlough staff. The pain of the latter will be eased by state pledges to fund wages.

But here’s the really good bit. It has also been one of the first to brave these whipsaw markets to raise rescue funding from shareholders and banks.

You’d have thought that impossible when shares have been collapsing around the world, but this morning, SSP pulled it off. Shareholders stumped up £200 million and banks £112 million.

Getting it done will have been a massive feat of tenacity, what with everyone in the chain working from home and share prices diving.

So, congratulations to Barclays for pulling it all together, to the banks and investors for putting their hands in their pockets and to the regulators for ignoring calls to shut the markets.

The City has saved a decent company from certain collapse. No doubt more will follow.

@ArmitageJim