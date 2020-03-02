🔥Comment: the Bank of England has helped the markets over coronavirus, now it's Boris's turn🔥

And so the parallels with the global financial crisis continue.

First came the crash in share prices, then the fall in demand for global goods and services, and today the promise of globally co-ordinated intervention from central banks.

Following on from the Fed’s reassurance that it would apply whatever medicine it takes to the coronavirus-induced fever in the markets, today the Japanese central bank and the Bank of England followed suit.

They’re absolutely right to make these noises. Markets needed reassurance and that’s what they got.

The trouble is, of course, that no 25 or 50 basis point interest rate cut will reopen factories in China. No amount of quantitative easing will coax people out into the shops and restaurants of Europe if cities go into lockdown.

What it does do, though, is ensures that liquidity — the availability of credit to businesses squeezed by the crisis — will not dry up as the crisis unfolds. One worry taken off businesses’ lists.

Another of their worries is one policy-makers can control.

While the rout in share prices last week got all the headlines, the pound’s plunge was dramatic, too.

The virus was largely to blame, but doesn’t explain why sterling fared worse than other currencies. For that, look no further than Brexit and the belligerent comments of the Prime Minister ahead of our EU talks.

Such bluster is the last thing we need right now. At the overdue Cobra meeting today, let’s have a pledge to tone down the rhetoric of war in Brussels and start a spirit of co-operation.