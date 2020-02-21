🔥Comment: Such a shame to bid farewell to the Freshwaters🔥

SOME companies are just not suited to the politically correct world of the stock market.

Sadly, one of those is the property empire of the billionaire Freshwater family, who are buying their business back today after being kicked around by the corporate governance mob.

I say sadly because their family story, like so many in London’s Jewish community, is a poignant one of stock market triumph born of horrific adversity.

In 1939, Osias Freshwater was away from his native Poland on a business visa when war broke out. Despite desperate efforts to escape, his wife and three children were trapped and perished in the holocaust.

Osias settled in London’s East End and eventually married another widowed exile from the Nazis, Nechama Stempel.

With his sons by Nechama, Osias built up a London property empire, taking advantage of the cheap post-war prices. They reversed their estate into an old stock-market company called Daejan in the late Fifties and carried on building up what is now a £2.5 billion portfolio.

Only 20% of the company was owned by outside investors, so the shares were rarely traded, but its London listing seemed a banner of family success.

Until last year, when Daejan was named and shamed for — shock, horror — not having enough diversity on the board.

Well, duh. It’s an orthodox Jewish family firm which wants to preserve the ways of its much beloved founder. What kind of diversity did the wonks expect?

Now the Freshwaters are retreating into privacy. Their story will disappear from public view.

I can’t see how anyone benefits.