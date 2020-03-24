🔥Comment: Remember, Sports Direct, history will remember the businesses who behaved badly🔥

What did you do in the war, daddy?

As sons and daughters asked after the great conflagrations of the 20th century, so may they demand of their elders running businesses today.

Likewise, consumers, staff and potential recruits may ask how companies behaved before giving them their custom and service.

How might Mike Ashley answer the question?

“Well, sonny, while doctors and nurses were risking their lives in our NHS, I tried to find a loophole to keep my shops open and make money, threatening the health of my staff and customers.”

It’s not just Ashley, of course. As a convoy of Italian army trucks conveyed the dead from Bergamo’s overcrowded morgues, Tim Martin was campaigning to keep his Wetherspoon pubs open.

The human brain is programmed by evolution to focus on the bad stuff in times of crisis and pay too little heed to the good. Psychologists say this negative bias helps us react quicker to danger.

As we enter the most dangerous period many have lived through, there’s a risk the public will focus only on bad businesses and fail to appreciate that most are doing the right thing. Like JDSports, which quickly shut down its stores across the world when it saw the virus spread. Or the supermarkets helping the elderly and NHS workers. Or the businesses creating home delivery services to keep staff employed and serve families in lockdown.

These are the majority; the enterprises run by those who won’t look away when their children ask what they did.