🔥Comment: JD Sports is Footasylum's rescuer, not a competition killer🔥

Take it from me, middle-aged white men in suits should not dare to tread into the world of youth trainers.

We don’t understand what brands are cool, hate the bizarre colours and fail to see why they’re so expensive.

As those of us with teenage kids are often told: We just don’t get it.

By the looks of the Competition and Markets Authority’s ruling on JD Sports, nor does it.

At just 5% of the sports market, Footasylum is such a tiny player, it was unfathomable why the bureaucrats called the merger in at all. But to rule against it is simply absurd.

Ah, says the CMA, but this is not just about sports, it’s about the niche of high-fashion trainers and “apparel”.

JD, it claims, quakes in its size 12 Balenciagas each time tiny Footasylum opens nearby. Merge them, and youngsters will have nowhere else to go.

Codswallop.

For starters, JD wants to keep Footasylum and grow it. It likes the business because it’s in a slightly younger demographic than the JD crowd.

But also, the pair have plenty of rivals anyway.

Adidas and Nike sell direct through their own stores and online, while digital sellers are thriving. Not to mention Foot Locker snapping at JD’s Air-clad heels.

It’s that tough market that sent Footasylum into JD’s arms in the first place. Weak sales had left its balance sheet creaking, forcing it to rein in its new store plans and seek new investors.

The CMA just shot the only white knight it had.

We need a robust anti-trust regulator, but when it interferes in sensible deals like this one, or Sainsbury’s and Asda, or Amazon and Deliveroo, we jeopardise the free market it is aimed at preserving.