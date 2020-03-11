🔥Comment: First the Bank, then the Budget. Policymakers take Covid-19 action🔥

IF there’s such a thing as a double-barrelled bazooka, today we had it.

Before the markets had even opened, the Bank of England fired off one barrel. It was a thundering blast made up of an emergency rate cut, a shrinking of banks’ capital buffers to allow them to lend more and a clever £100 billion push of low-interest funding ringfenced for SMEs.

Then came barrel two, the new Chancellor’s Budget, which saw one of the most generous spending rounds of recent times, an £18 billion fiscal loosening to get the economy over the inevitable crisis of coronavirus.

Rishi Sunak rightly recognised that Covid-19 means not just a shock to supply — as workers are sent home and factories closed — but an assault on demand, too, as consumer confidence plunges.

Small businesses will be hit hardest by the drying up of cashflow in the coming weeks.

Sunak addressed their biggest bugbear by slashing business rates and offered a business interruption loan scheme to tide them over, too. To help fuel demand, as well as the Bank’s rate cut, Sunak’s extra generosity on statutory sick pay will bring relief to many workers, as will the boost to infrastructure spending.

Along with all the rest of his giveaway plans, it all adds up to a £30 billion fiscal stimulus.

Sure, some of it is funded by entrepreneurs through cuts in tax relief when they sell their firms. And there will be grumbles of a return to boom and bust.

But these are desperate times. We needed a Budget for business, and this was it.

You could hear the bazooka’s roar — and investors’ cheers — from London to Cheltenham.