🔥Comment: Don't blame the credit card companies for Flybe's demise🔥

Much blame over Flybe’s demise is cast on the credit card companies for holding back £50 million of fares from the airline, pushing it over the edge.

The criticism is simply not fair.

For starters, it’s not Visa and Mastercard who make the call on such matters, but their payment processors, those vast, mysterious companies such as Adyen and WorldPay which run pretty much every payment in the world these days.

But don’t condemn them too much either.

Their job is to collect the cash from the customer’s bank account and pass it on to the merchant’s.

If the merchant goes bust and the customer demands a refund on their credit card, it’s the processor that has to stump up.

If you’re processing payments for a supermarket, the risk is pretty much zero — the customer walks off with the groceries a second after the transaction.

But with plane tickets, holidays or made-to-order sofas, customers buy months before delivery. That’s months in which the vendor could go bust, leaving the processor on the hook.

When businesses are looking wobbly, as Flybe has for years, processors refuse to work for them or demand hefty deposits and a “rolling reserve” of money held back in case disaster strikes.

After the death of Thomas Cook, onerous terms were put on all but the strongest. Flybe, Norwegian and South African Airways will all have been punished.

Now, with mass bankruptcies likely, particularly in Asia, those terms will only get tougher, tightening companies’ cash squeeze.

Another reason to only invest in airlines with the healthiest balance sheets.