🔥Comic Fans Are Freaking About The Batman’s Costume Similarities To Daredevil🔥

DC’s live-action universe has been making some exciting steps forward lately, with some highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline over the next few years. One of these blockbusters is Matt Reeves’ long gestating flick The Batman, which will introduce Robert Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne to audiences for the first time. We recently got the first glimpse at the new Batsuit, although some comic fans are claiming its too similar to the title character’s costume in Netflix’s Daredevil series.

Daredevil ran for three seasons on Netflix, before the streaming service cancelled its entire Marvel universe. The superhero rocked an armored suit, and a cowl to hide his true identity– not unlike Bruce Wayne. The Batman’s suit reveal was filmed in a red light, which no doubt made it more closely resemble Daredevil’s. Comic book fans took notice of these similarities– and some of them were not happy. Check it out below.

As you can see, Robert Pattinson’s costume in The Batman has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Especially comic book fans who were big fans of Daredevil on Netflix. Daredevil was arguably the most popular of the Defenders’ shows, and fans were devastated to see it unceremoniously cancelled after three seasons on the streaming service. And it looks like the costume similarities with Battinson are triggering those fans who are still mourning the Marvel live-action series.

After The Batman’s suit was revealed, #Daredevil started trending on social media almost immediately. The red tint of the footage really highlighted their similarities, which they’ve shared in the comics and on screen for a number of years. And given how viral the Daredevil/Batman connection was, plenty of amusing tweets and memes were born.

For instance some fans are hoping there are even more similarities between The Batman and Daredevil. Namely by including one of the shows’ iconic one-shot hallway fights.

Batman one-shot hallway fight in Daredevil’s honor— Ariel (@AKARELK) February 13, 2020

Some fans have obviously made their unhappiness known about The Batman’s suit on Twitter. But there are also plenty of comic book fans who are having fun poking a the situation. You can check out one of those lighter below for a chuckle.

Comic book fans are known for taking the genre very seriously, but there are also plenty of casual fans who can enjoy watching the drama unfold. Batman is probably the most popular comic book character of all time, so his iconography is something that fans take very personally. Each new adaptation is dissected and discussed ad nauseam, an we shouldn’t expect this to change as more details and images come from The Batman.

When #Daredevil was trending across social media platforms like Twitter, there were some fans who were hopeful that the Marvel series had gotten life. Did Netflix bring it back? Will Disney+ produce its own series? Unfortunately neither was the case, as it was simply the comparisons from The Batman that made Matt Murdock. Some Daredevil fans expressed their disappointment in that emotional rollercoaster, as below.

Sorry for the confusion, true believer. But it doesn’t look like Daredevil will be coming back to the small screen anymore. Although with the MCU constantly expanding on the big screen, could we finally see Matt Murdock on the big screen? Only time will tell.

As for The Batman, Matt Reeves has assembled a killer cast to bring Gotham City to life, and production has finally kicked up. Not much is known about the contents of the long-awaited Batman solo flick, as it was in development for years. But the cast is already praising Reeves’ vision so anticipation should steadily build in the coming months.

The Batman is filming now, and expected to hit theaters on June 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.