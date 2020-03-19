🔥Comedians respond to Gal Gadot's celebrity Imagine video with version of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Will comedians take nothing seriously?

A group of comics are using their newfound downtime in the most productive of ways: filming their own version of the celebrity-filled “Imagine” video that actress Gal Gadot posted on Instagram after six days of isolation left her feeling “philosophical”.

With signature irreverence, comedian Sofie Hagen gathered a gang to sing their own morale-boosting song, performing the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune.

Hagen posted the clip of Nish Kumar, Jayde Adams and her partner Rich Wilson, Shappi Khorsandi, Mark Watson, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Desiree Birch, Fern Brady, Helen Bauer, Barry Dodds, Jessica Fostekew and Richard Herring on Twitter sending “peace and love” to her followers.

This came as a response to Gadot’s post, which included celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and Cara Delevingne singing John Lennon’s song . She added the caption: “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

Comedians are among many artists coming up with novel ways to perform as the country goes into isolation due to coronavirus. Yesterday, Josie Long and Robin Ince announced that they would be hosting the Stay At Home Festival, a series of virtual live comedy shows with guests such as Sara Pascoe, Stephen Merchant and Jo Brand. Much needed in these dark times.