🔥Comedian Lee Mack is self-isolating at home and has felt 'unwell for 10 days'🔥

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
comedian-lee-mack-is-self-isolating-at-home-and-has-felt-&apos;unwell-for-10-days&apos;

Comedian Lee Mack is self-isolating at home and has been feeling unwell for 10 days, a representative has confirmed.

The comedian and star of sitcom Not Going Out is staying at home with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mack has been married to wife Tara McKillop since 2005 and the pair are parents to daughter Millie and sons Arlo and Louie.

A statement said: “Lee has not been tested for this virus but has been feeling unwell for 10 days now and he and his family have been completely self-isolating.

(Dave Benett)

“He said the worst symptom so far is the avalanche of jokes about him Not Going Out.

“He laughed on day one but now it’s day 10 it’s becoming a struggle.”

With additional reporting by Press Association.

You May Also Like

jadon-sancho-to-manchester-united:-where-120m-transfer-target-would-play-in-three-key-formations

🔥Jadon Sancho to Manchester United: Where £120m transfer target would play in three key formations🔥

how-‘the-rona’-specifically-impacts-the-black-community

How ‘the Rona’ specifically impacts the Black community

thomas-rhett,-jon-pardi-cruise-key-west-in-‘beer-can’t-fix’-video

Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi Cruise Key West in ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Video

what-you-stand-to-gain-from-the-stimulus-package-—-and-when-to-expect-it

What you stand to gain from the stimulus package — and when to expect it

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *