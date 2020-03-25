🔥Comedian Lee Mack is self-isolating at home and has felt 'unwell for 10 days'🔥

Comedian Lee Mack is self-isolating at home and has been feeling unwell for 10 days, a representative has confirmed.

The comedian and star of sitcom Not Going Out is staying at home with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mack has been married to wife Tara McKillop since 2005 and the pair are parents to daughter Millie and sons Arlo and Louie.

A statement said: “Lee has not been tested for this virus but has been feeling unwell for 10 days now and he and his family have been completely self-isolating.

(Dave Benett)

“He said the worst symptom so far is the avalanche of jokes about him Not Going Out.

“He laughed on day one but now it’s day 10 it’s becoming a struggle.”

With additional reporting by Press Association.