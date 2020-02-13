come-as-you-are

Come As You Are

Starring:

C.S. Lee, Daisye Tutor, Delaney Feener, Gabourey Sidibe, Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, Janeane Garofalo, Jennifer Jelsema, José Antonio García, Karen Lesiewicz, Kari Perdue, Marika Engelhardt, Martha Kuwahara, Ravi Patel

Summary:

Three young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace theirThree young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

TV-MA

Runtime:
106 min

