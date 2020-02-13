🔥Come As You Are🔥

Starring:

C.S. Lee, Daisye Tutor, Delaney Feener, Gabourey Sidibe, Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, Janeane Garofalo, Jennifer Jelsema, José Antonio García, Karen Lesiewicz, Kari Perdue, Marika Engelhardt, Martha Kuwahara, Ravi Patel

Summary:

Three young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

TV-MA

Runtime:

106 min