🔥Columbia, Mo., man charged with murder in wife’s presumed death🔥

In an emailed statement Friday from attorney Amy Salladay, Ji’s parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, told The Columbia Tribune their daughter’s “bizarre” disappearance has been the worst thing to ever happen to their family. They are Chinese citizens currently in the U.S. on visas and will soon have to return to mainland China.“We’ve hoped this might all be a nightmare, and we could wake up one day to see our granddaughter still in the loving arms of her mother,” the parents said.“After the murder charge was filed, our hope has gone. Now we only hope justice will prevail, we pray that Joseph Elledge still has a conscience left and will tell the truth, so we can bring our daughter home.”Elledge, who is being held with no bond, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.John O’Connor, the lawyer who has been defending Elledge against the child abuse charges, declined to comment about the murder case.The county’s prosecuting attorney, Dan Knight, said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case or his trial strategy.“I’m pleased the grand jury returned indictments in both cases and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure justice is secured,” he said.