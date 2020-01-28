🔥Colorado man who killed missing mom Kelsey Berreth to appeal conviction🔥

January 27, 2020 | 9: 08pm

The Colorado dad found guilty in November of beating his missing fiancée to death with a baseball bat plans to appeal his conviction, reports said Monday.

Patrick Frazee — who is serving a life sentence plus 156 years for the murder of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth — filed a notice of intent to appeal the jury’s decision through his lawyers on Jan. 6 , according to 9News.

The notice doesn’t list his reasons for the appeal.

Frazee, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body on Nov. 18.

Prosecutors said the rancher bludgeoned Berreth to death at her apartment, while their 1-year-old daughter was in a nearby room on Thanksgiving Day 2018 — and then burned her remains on his ranch.

The woman’s body and the murder weapon have never been found.

Frazee’s one-time mistress, Krystal Lee, described to investigators how she helped him clean up the crime scene two days after the murder and that she watched him burn a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth’s body.

She said Frazee had asked her to kill Berreth at least three times in the months before her death.

Lee pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and will be sentenced on Tuesday. Under her plea agreement, she faces up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors never gave a motive of the murder, but Berreth’s parents in a wrongful-death lawsuit said they believed Frazee murdered the woman because he wanted full custody of their daughter, who now lives with them.

Frazee is serving his time at the maximum-security Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Colorado.