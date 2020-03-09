🔥Collisions🔥
Release Date:
October 4, 2019
| Not Rated
Summary:
Twelve-year-old Itan’s promising life in San Francisco is turned upside down when she comes home from school,
with her younger brother, to find her apartment ransacked and her mother missing. Suddenly she must rely on her
to find her mother and stop her deportation.… Expand
Genre(s):
Drama
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
90 min