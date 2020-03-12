The best place for news about Jurassic World: Dominion over the last few weeks and months has been the Instagram account of director Colin Trevorrow. He’s shared a lot of images from the set, and even used the account to reveal the film’s subtitle. However, the most recent picture from the set of the new Jurassic World had less to do with the film and more to do with the people who make it happen. Or more specifically, the women who make it happen.

This past weekend was International Women’s Day and Jurassic World: Dominion celebrated the date with a group picture of all the female crew members working, in what appears to have been a very cold evening, or possibly early morning. Check it out.

It’s impossible to know just how big a percentage of the total crew this is, since we don’t know exactly what was happening on this particular day on the set, but it’s nearly 40 women who all appear to be in a good mood and happy to be there. Although, they’re all quite bundled up so they’re dealing with some serious cold on the set.

It’s nice to see Colin Trevorrow celebrating the women helping to make this movie happen. Over the last several years it has seemed like little good news has come from women working in the film industry. Luckily, the spotlight on the worst parts of the industry would appear to be changing things for the better, and celebrating the hard working women on the set is a small way to continue that trend.

And these are all the unsung women who exist behind the cameras making the movie happen. There’s also some great women who we’ll see in front of the camera, including Bryce Dallas Howard and recent Oscar winner Laura Dern who will be reprising her role from the original Jurassic Park for the first time.

And really, how can you not be smiling like that when your job involves making a movie full of giant dinosaurs. That’s got to be the best job in the world right now, right?

Jurassic World: Dominion has so much potential for being a movie that’s so much more than just another dinosaur story. Following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom dinosaurs now exist in North America and are living, to some degree, right alongside humanity. If that’s not a set up for a potentially terrifying film, I don’t know what is.

We were given a tease of what’s in store for the end of the new trilogy with a recent short film, but it’s going to be several months before we get a real first look at Jurassic World: Dominion, the movie isn’t set for release until June 2021.