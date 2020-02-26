🔥Colette: The new Chelsea deli serving The Ritz of ready meals🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Dining out may be a great London pleasure, but to never tire of the place, a quiet, battery-charging night in with little more to contemplate than the ping of a microwave is a must.

In 2020, these unremarkable evenings are getting an upgrade courtesy of Colette, a new Chelsea delicatessen touting microwaveable ready meals for lethargic — or just plain lazy — fine-dining enthusiasts. “Everyone’s on Deliveroo these days, ordering pizza or whatever. I think there is a niche in the market for something a bit higher-level,” says executive chef Chris Hill. “I think Colette is the answer to that.”

It’s certainly a change for Hill, whose last job was as senior sous chef at the Michelin-starred Ritz. There, he says, he learned to cater for variety, with the hotel’s one kitchen turning out anything from bar snacks to private banquets. At Colette, Hill is still cooking technique-packed and thoughtfully presented dishes — but ones designed for microwaves instead of industrial ovens.

“I’d say this is like getting a taste of a fine-dining restaurant at home,” says Hill, who helped launch the concept in collaboration with founders Dimitri and Mira Plaquet, and the team behind Belgian Michelin-starred restaurant group La Villa Lorraine. A daily changing offering of fully prepared dishes are laid across the brass-lined deli counter, and offerings include confit cod with capers, Sicilian prawn linguine, and a saddle of lamb with grilled courgettes.

“These are dishes for people to have every day and on a special occasion,” explains Hill. “It’s things that you might not do at home — we’re not going for bog-standard spaghetti bolognese, but an agnolotti or a tortellini, something a bit more elaborate.”

There is, of course, a pretty penny to be paid for such civilisation. Prices start at £10 for cottage pie, up to £28 for lobster tortellini. In a win for sustainability, but not necessarily your pocket, an additional £4 deposit, redeemable on return, is charged for a ceramic (rather than plastic) bowl. More than an average supermarket ready meal perhaps, but Hill says it’s worth it. “It’s the care that goes into everything — everything is homemade, we don’t buy anything frozen, we don’t buy anything prepared. It’s the freshness, the quality of the ingredients.”

The cost hasn’t kept away customers. “We’ve got some regulars already, which is nice,” he adds, and he is confident the idea has broad appeal: they’re hoping to open about 10 premises across the likes of Notting Hill, Knightsbridge and the City.

Time to put it to the test then. First is a cottage pie, but not as you know it. Having swapped beef mince for oxtail, Hill braises the meat for six hours before mixing it with heritage carrots and chestnut mushrooms. One of the very few dishes he is keen on putting in the oven rather than the microwave, the dish is topped with neatly piped spirals of rich mash for extra restaurant-grade panache.

The next night is pasta. A deli attendant delicately placed aubergine agnolotti into a gold-embossed bag — definitely a whiff of Harrods — but after a considerably less careful trip on the Circle line, it arrived at my house far less picturesque than when it left. Perhaps that won’t be an issue Fulham locals within walking distance will worry about.

Deflated by my slightly sloshed pasta, I turned the microwave dial, set up Netflix, and readied the TV tray (yes, I have a TV tray).

I was not, I confess, prepared for quite how good this pasta was going to be — some of the best I’ve had in months in fact, including a recent trip to Padella. The aubergine and ricotta filling was luxuriously buttery, flavoured delicately with mint and sage, and the pasta near-perfectly cooked despite its microwave detour. The silken sauce was invigorated by the zing of fresh golden plum tomatoes, roasted aubergine chunks added textural oomph, and a scattering of pecorino was a considerable advance on back-of-the-fridge cheddar. Perhaps the shock of eating something this good in my living room — I’m a decent cook, but the Ritz wouldn’t have me — made it seem even better than it was, but Waitrose Essential Ravioli this was not.

I proceeded to not watch any telly, ignored the texts from my boyfriend and spent 20 minutes communicating only with my agnolotti. Not only did Colette make my evening a considerably delicious one, it was even quieter than I’d hoped.

