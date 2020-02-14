🔥Coleen Rooney won't 'engage in further debate' after Rebekah Vardy claims stress over row left her in hospital🔥

Coleen Rooney has responded after Rebekah Vardy claimed that their high-profile dispute put her in hospital “three times” in an interview on Loose Women.

Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne, previously claimed that Vardy’s Instagram account had leaked fake stories about her family to the press.

She shared a lengthy Twitter post in October, explaining how she had blocked all users apart from Vardy’s account from being able to view her Instagram stories, then posted false information “to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.”

Vardy, who is the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, vehemently denied the allegations and said that “various people have had access” to the account “over the years.”

Rebekah Vardy Speaks On Coleen Rooney Drama

In her first television interview since the scandal broke, Vardy became tearful as she told the panel how the stress had caused her to have “severe anxiety attacks” while pregnant with her fifth child.

Rooney’s representative responded on Thursday evening with a statement explaining that the star “sees no reason” to further discuss the matter publicly – despite having been offered “numerous opportunities” to do so.

“Coleen has nothing to add to what she has already said,” the statement, shared on publicist Rachel Louise Monk’s Twitter account, read.

“She remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate in this matter.”

Speaking on Loose Women, Vardy said that being trolled over the dispute was “the worst part.”

“I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time, but it escalated off the back of this,” she said.

“I think people don’t realise when they are saying stuff like that.

“I ended up with severe anxiety attacks. I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones.

“I felt like I couldn’t go out with people just looking at me, just questioning ‘did she do it? Did she not do it?’”