Cold symptoms? Stay home, says Wash U. infectious disease doctor

James Dundon with R&R Sanitation maintains a portable hand washing station Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. The stations have been placed around the city in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Steven J. Lawrence, a Washington University infectious disease physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said Friday that the St. Louis region should immediately buckle down and respect social distancing to blunt the spread of COVID-19.“There is a chance, if we all stick to the recommendations, we can have less of a severe impact on our health-care system than what Seattle and New York City are seeing right now,” he said by telephone.A field hospital, for instance, has been set up on a soccer field in a Seattle suburb as an overflow for patients.Lawrence said people should stay home and work remotely, if possible. When in public, allow spacing of at least 6 feet between others. Unlike the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s, he said, people who don’t show symptoms can be contagious. He said the incubation period for COVID-19 can be four days or longer.When symptoms do begin, he said, they might be mild for one person, say fatigue or a scratchy throat, and more obvious for others, like cough and fever.“That is the reason why all of the things we are doing now are being done,” he said. “We can’t just walk out and identify this is somebody I need to avoid.”He said mild symptoms are probably more common in children and younger adults, while older adults are more likely to have more severe effects of the virus.This week, two Washington University physicians were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the St. Louis region. Officials said they are in quarantine and people who may have come into contact with them have been notified. On Friday, the university denied an interview request to better understand how their symptoms played out.Instead, Lawrence spoke more broadly about the spread of the virus. He said he expects more people to test positive over the next “several, several weeks.”“The hope of all social distancing measures are to blunt the rapid increase in the number of sick patients, so that there aren’t so many people getting sick at the same time that it might overcome the capacity to treat them,” he said.Again, he stressed that most people who do contract COVID-19 will have a mild illness.“People with even cold-type symptoms should stay at home and not take the chance that they could pass along to others,” he said. “It may be COVID-19. It may be a cold. But since we can’t easily tell the difference, then people with any of these symptoms should stay home and not take the chance to make somebody else sick.”For his part, he’s been working in an office by himself, with the office door closed. To limit interactions with people, Washington University School of Medicine meetings are being done by phone and computer.The university is taking more drastic steps.A Friday announcement from Andrew Martin, dean of the medical school, said that by Monday “we do not want anyone on campus, other than employees who are required to perform essential work that requires a physical presence on campus.”Martin added: “Many of us will miss or have to postpone important life events — graduations, weddings, vacations, family celebrations, funerals. These are not small things. But these are the choices we all must make for the greater good. The more we can do to reduce the amount of contact we have in person with each other, the safer we all will be.”Coincidentally, Friday was also match day, the day when hundreds of faculty, family and fourth-year medical students come together in a grand hall to celebrate residency assignments.“We had a very lovely online match-day party,” said Eva Aagaard, senior associate dean for education at the medical school.

