🔥Cold showers, no lie-ins and an Insta-ban: life hacks from a wellness coach🔥

We all know by now that burn-out is a phenomenon of the 21st century. The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced last May that it was to be recognised under the International Classification of Diseases, described as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”.

As we battle burnout, brain-fog, fatigue and other products of our ‘always on’ society, it’s no wonder many of us are turning to the world of wellness for guidance. And in the last few years, this has given way to a rise in new-age wellbeing coaches.

What exactly do they do? Feeling a little exhausted and burnt out myself, I went along to meet Milla Lascelles, a holistic health and lifestyle coach, who works with stressed out, sleep-deprived Londoners to help fine tune their daily routines and boost their productivity.

Lascelles says she is seeing an increase in cases of what she describes as “social jet lag.”

“Our built in natural circadian rhythms are not in tune with our hectic modern day lifestyles and the clashing makes us feel like we’ve got actual jet lag, the symptoms are very similar and it’s on the rise in the UK,” she tells the Standard.

“Our ancestors relied on the notion of sunrise and sunset for example, but now we’re living out of sync with nature, being drowned in electrical light throughout the day, then in the evening we continue to live in ‘daylight’ watching Netflix or scrolling on our smartphones,” she adds. “We’re suppressing our melatonin which has been shown to have anti-anxiety properties and in the winter, for example, we’re not getting sufficient sunlight in the morning when it’s most important to do so.”

Here, she suggested some simple swaps for my daily routine to tackle tiredness, a lack of concentration and too much time on the ‘gram.

If you are struggling with sleep… avoid lie-ins

“Many people try to cure symptoms of ‘social jet lag’ by lying in all weekend and ‘catching up’ on sleep but getting up everyday at the same time is key,” says Lascelles. “Otherwise on Sunday you’re dragging your body clock the whole way back again.” Indeed, a 2019 study from the University of Colorado Boulder found sleeping in on weekends may not actually repay your sleep debt.

“If you need to catch up on sleep, I encourage going to sleep an hour earlier or having a nap. I also recommend moving in the earlier part of the day, if you’re doing a Barry’s class after work before bed, again, this may push your body clock back and make it harder to fall asleep,” she says. “Depending on the day you’ve had and the stress your body’s been under, it may throw fuel to the fire.”

Lascelles adds that she also recommends her clients eat dinner as early as possible and use amber lenses from 8pm onwards, “to trick your brain into night mode.” A small study from Columbia University Medical Center found that wearing amber-tinted blue light-blocking lenses before bedtime improves sleep in people with insomnia.

If you’re lacking focus… take a cold shower

Lascelles says she will often recommend taking a cold shower first thing to her clients who struggle with concentration and focus, which many wellness warriors incorporate into their daily routines thanks to Wim Hof, aka the Iceman, who can hold himself in ice water for nearly two hours and recently appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow’s In Goop Lab Netflix series.

His method involves “cold exposure” using either ice baths, cold showers or snow meditation, which he says can help to reduce your stress levels, improve your alertness and focus throughout the day, and even boost your immune system by increasing your metabolic rate.

If you feel like you’re always on autopilot… do one mindful activity a day

“There are huge benefits to a short mindfulness practice on a daily basis,”says Lascelles. “It helps us to break through autopilot mode and increases our awareness of our thoughts, feelings and sensations in a given moment, reminding us to connect with our body and our senses.

“This can be as simple as walking to work and really taking notice of what you’re seeing, hearing, smelling, or washing up the dishes concentrating on the bubbles and the water over the pots, showering or looking at your office plant and the texture on the leaves,” she says, adding that by implementing these activities, some of her clients have been able to “create space between the stressor and how we engage with them differently.”

If you find yourself incessantly scrolling… remove Instagram at the weekend

“We spend an average of three hours and 15 minutes a day on our phones – that’s a huge habit for anything!” says Lascelles. “Why not take your weekends back into your own hands and delete the app on a Friday night to a Sunday evening? Ask yourself, what’s the worst that could happen? You get bored? Boredom is crucial for our creative brain. It’s when most of us come up with our best work or have thinking time.

“When you reinstall the app on a Sunday night you’ll take it for what is it, an app and nothing more. I have found clients beginning to change their relationship with drawing a line between real life and using it as free advertising nothing more.”

If you need a confidence boost… try ‘power posing’

“Whenever I’m about to go into a scary meeting or speak to a large crowd, you’ll find me standing like Wonder Woman in the loos beforehand,” says Lascelles. “I often see younger girls who are struggling with limiting beliefs at work and recommend power posing before they go into work.”

‘Power posing’ is a concept created by Harvard psychologist and professor Amy Cuddy, who gave the 2012 TED talk ‘Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are’ which has been viewed many millions of times. It basically involves changing your body language, by holding postures that you associate with being powerful for a couple of minutes, to make you feel more confident – while some scientists dispute the science behind it, others swear by it.

We say, it’s worth a go, non?

