Cold medicines used to produce meth no longer would require prescription if Missouri lawmaker has his way

Methamphetamine crystals with a pipe, in a photo from the DEA.

JEFFERSON CITY — A decade after a wave of Missouri cities began restricting access to certain cold medicines used to produce methamphetamine, state lawmakers are debating a ban on such local rules.A measure before a House committee would forbid counties and cities from requiring prescriptions for products that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, two ingredients used to manufacture methamphetamine.Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, told the House Local Government Committee on Tuesday that the government shouldn’t burden law-abiding citizens seeking products such as Sudafed, Claritin-D and Advil Cold & Sinus.“This policy has proven to be very, very unpopular,” Lovasco said, adding that patients need to devote time and spend money for a doctor’s visit to get a prescription. “We are talking about imposing an additional cost for medicine.”For several years, lawmakers failed to approve a statewide prescription requirement. At the time, because the Legislature didn’t act, a Franklin County narcotics officer lobbied local governments to change their ordinances.Lovasco said meth cookers can avoid local rules by driving to another city or county for the medicines.In the St. Louis area, Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties — as well as several municipalities — have ordinances requiring prescriptions for pseudoephedrine products.Local authorities wouldn’t be able to enforce existing ordinances if Lovasco’s measure took effect.The Drug Enforcement Agency says most meth consumed domestically is now from Mexico, not from labs in the United States.Meth “incidents” in the state have plummeted in recent years, according to Missouri Highway Patrol figures. The patrol’s count includes laboratories, chemical and equipment seizures, and dumpsites.“I spoke to some law enforcement folks who have told me that generally speaking, the age of people cooking meth in the back of their trailer park is kind of over,” Lovasco said.In 2011, when there were 2,114 incidents, according to the Highway Patrol, but there were 50 such incidents in 2018.In 2011, there were 253 incidents in Jefferson County, the most of any Missouri county. In 2018, there were 16 incidents, still the most of any Missouri county.Nationwide, domestic meth lab incidents peaked at 23,703 in 2004. Reported incidents have since decreased, according to the DEA. There were fewer than 2,000 incidents in 2018.Still, despite a reduction in domestic production, deaths due to stimulants such as meth increased nationwide between 2005 and 2017.Deaths caused by “psychostimulants with abuse potential,” a category that includes meth, increased 37% in one year, to 10,333 in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.In Missouri, amphetamine overdose deaths, which include meth, increased from 101 six years ago to 366 in 2018, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. About half of amphetamine deaths also involved opioids, the department said.The DEA, in its 2019 National Drug Threat Assessment, said meth remains “readily available” across the United States.The DEA said meth in the St. Louis area was more readily available in 2018 than it was in 2017. Last week, the DEA said its St. Louis division would be one of eight divisions taking part in a new operation to combat meth smuggled from Mexico.The agency’s 2019 threat assessment said Mexican producers have been able to elbow out U.S. meth producers, and are able to produce lower cost, quality product at an industrial scale.“Now, most of the methamphetamine available in the United States is produced in Mexico and smuggled across the SWB (southwest border),” the report said.The assessment said a 2005 federal law placed restrictions on ingredients used in meth. Mexico followed with similar restrictions, and banned ephedrine and pseudoephedrine in 2008, according to the assessment.“Mexican TCOs (transnational criminal organizations) continue to adapt” by finding manufacturing alternatives, “with much of the precursor chemicals sourced to companies in China,” the assessment said.A lobbyist for the city of Branson said that city’s anti-meth ordinance had been effective. He urged lawmakers to allow flexibility for cities in case meth production shifts to home-grown labs.The measure still needs committee approval before advancing to the full House for consideration.The legislation is House Bill 1775.

