🔥Coding clubs and mentoring schemes: How to close the gender gap in Stem subjects🔥

Want to inspire your children and help to close the gender gap in the Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)?

Some of the best work to encourage girls and young women to get involved with Stem is being done outside the classroom.

There are many clubs, mentoring and training schemes that demonstrate the transformative power of Stem, while also being fun.

Pre-school: Mama.codes

Liane Katz’s Mama.codes clubs show it’s never too early to get children interested in coding. At classes across London, children aged from three are learning to think like a software developer by turning stories, jokes and nursery rhymes into code so it’s easier for them to learn coding languages such as python and HTML later.

mama.codes

At school: Stemettes

The Stemettes social enterprise is about to celebrate its seventh birthday and in that time nearly 40,000 young people have attended its workshops and events across the UK and Ireland focusing on Stem.

From hackathons (problem-solving events) to sessions on leadership skills, girls aged five to 22 are gaining crucial skills, with the aim to inspire the next generation of tech professionals. Each event is free, focused on fun. Founder Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon ensures there is always free food too.

stemettes.org

At university: Code First: Girls

Founded in 2013, Code First: Girls wants to ensure that the tech workforce of the future is gender diverse thanks to the free coding courses it holds at universities across the UK. And you don’t need to be studying for a Stem-related degree — arts, humanities and social science students are all encouraged to apply.

As well as teaching students technical skills such as how to build a website using HTML, CSS and JavaScript, the programme also focuses on developing personal skills so that graduates can go on to succeed in the tech industry and beyond. Code First: Girls is on a mission to teach 20,000 women to code by the end of 2020.

codefirstgirls.org.uk

For graduates: MentorSET mentoring scheme

For women entering the early stages of their careers in tech, having a mentor can be crucial for development and support. Mentors have been proven to help people develop their confidence and learn knowledge and skills.

The Women’s Engineering Society has been running its mentoring scheme MentorSET since 2002, helped to empower women across the UK.

mentorset.chronus.com