🔥Coachella music festival postponed until Oct over coronavirus concerns🔥

(Reuters) – The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said on Tuesday.

The festival, one of the biggest in the world, brings some 500,000 fans to an open-air site in Indio, east of Los Angeles, over two weekends and was due to take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Tom Hogue

