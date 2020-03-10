🔥Coachella may be postponed due to coronavirus fears🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Coachella 2020 may be postponed over coronavirus fears.

Each year, Coachella Valley music and Arts Festival descends on Indio, California, attracting around 250,000 revellers.

According to reports, instead of taking place on the weekends of April 10 and 17, it has now moved to October 9 and 16.

Naturally, people have already shared their thoughts on the matter online…

Indeed, if the rumours are true, Coachella will be the latest event to feel the impact of Covid-19. Earlier this month, South by South West was cancelled; Pearl Jam also cancelled their North America tour dates and BTS were forced to pull out of their South Korea stint.

General admission to the glamorous event costs a whopping $429 (around £328), and many festival-goers will have already booked their travel.

This year’s all-male headliners include Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. It is yet to be seen whether the date change will cause any schedule clashes for the performers.

Coachella has yet to respond to the reports.