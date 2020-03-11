🔥Coachella has been postponed. Madonna cancelled her tour. What other shows have fallen victim to coronavirus?🔥

Companies are encouraging employees to work from home. Schools are preparing for possible closures. Clinics and hospitals are asking people who exhibit mild symptoms of even just the annual flu to self-quarantine.

The effects of the rapid spread of COVID-19 has made waves in just about every industry — including the music business.

Now that the coronavirus is officially a pandemic, performers and festival owners are cancelling and postponing shows, with the Centre for Disease Control’s advice to limit the amount of events and large gatherings to avoid community spread.

From Coachella being postponed to SXSW being cancelled, here are some of the concert and festivals that are being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mariah Carey

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer was one of the first to cancel a show in Honolulu, Hawaii. She announced it on Twitter, citing the reasoning as “evolving international travel restrictions.” She postponed the show to November.

Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/HVbPX6PSxm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

Green Day

The band announced on Twitter in early February that it was cancelling the Asian leg of its tour due to the coronavirus.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” Green Day wrote on Twitter. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

Madonna

With only two shows of her “Madame X” tour left, Madonna cancelled the two Paris shows scheduled for March 10 and 11.

Live Nation confirmed the cancellation because France has banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pearl Jam

Just before the band was about to hit the road for its four-month long North American tour, Pearl Jam wrote on Twitter on March 9 that it would be postponed.

“So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date,” the band wrote in a Twitter thread.

(4/10) So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020

KISS

Rather than cancelling and postponing their entire tour, the band opted to get rid of all its meet and greets with fans for their End of the Road World Tour.

In a statement, thei manager said that although meet and greets offer a unique fan experience, after consulting with experts it is best for public safety that they don’t continue amid the outbreak. “We have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans.”

Miley Cyrus

The “Malibu” singer was forced to cancel her appearance at a show in Melbourne, for the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert.

In a tweet, Cyrus explained that although she was disappointed she could not attend, the health and safety of her crew were her top priortity.

“I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

Coachella

California’s favourite music festival has been postponed to October, according to the event’s organizers on Twitter.

Coachella has been moved to the second and third weekends of the month, with Stagecoach following suit slated for the end of October. Ticket purchases for the April dates will be honoured.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” the statement reads. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

South by Southwest (SXSW)

The 34-year-old Austin based festival was forced to cancel its annual show because of tech companies pulling out of the event.

The decision was announced at a news conference by city and county officials who declared a “local disaster,” according to The New York Times.

“‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” said the organizers of SXSW in a statement.