🔥Coachella becomes latest major event to be postponed over coronavirus fears🔥

Coachella has become the latest major event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The popular music festival was set to take place over two weekends in the California desert next month, with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headlining.

However, organiser Goldenvoice has now confirmed the festival has been postponed until October, citing advice from local health authorities.

General admission to the glamorous event, which one of the world’s highest profile music festivals, costs a whopping $429 (around £328), and many festival-goers will have already booked their travel.

Stagecoach, the country music festival from the same organisers as Coachella, has also been pushed back from April to October.

In a statement, Goldenvoice said: “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Coachella attracts some of the biggest names in music as well as a string of A-list attendees.

It will now take place on the weekends of October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18.

Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25.

All purchased tickets will be honoured, according to Goldenvoice, while anyone who bought a ticket will be told how to obtain a refund by March 13.