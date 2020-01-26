🔥Co Down Ferrari crash millionaire’s bid to prove innocence🔥







Christopher Walsh The Ferrari

A shamed multi-millionaire property developer who wrote his Ferrari off when he crashed it while twice the legal limit is trying to appeal his conviction three years after the case ended.

South Belfast businessman Christopher Walsh famously hid in a hedge after smashing into two cars in Holywood, Co Down – and when cops asked if he had the keys to the crashed sportscar, he produced the keys for a Ferrari and a Porsche.

Normally a defendant has 28 days to lodge an appeal against their conviction and sentence – a time span which has expired many times over for Walsh, who got a five-year driving ban.

At the end of his day-long trial in February 2017, Walsh, from Mount Pleasant in Stranmillis, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol, careless driving, failing to stop and failing to remain after an accident.

At Downpatrick County Appeal Court last week, defence QC Greg Berry told Judge Philip Gilpin both the defence and prosecution had filed skeleton arguments on his “preliminary application to extend time” based on new evidence coming to light after Walsh’s conviction. But a prosecuting counsel said “time limits are there for a reason and while there needs to be a balancing act … there is also a need for finality”.

Adjourning the case to Tuesday, Judge Gilpin said he would consider both skeleton arguments before giving his preliminary view and depending on that he would hear oral submissions as to the way forward.

It was a sunny day on September 26, 2015 when Walsh trashed his brand-new £150,000 Ferrari California T, losing control on a slight bend and incline, ploughing into two parked cars on the Belfast Road in Holywood.