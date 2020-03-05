🔥Clueless As If! pop-up restaurant comes to Los Angeles for movie's 25th anniversary🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’re looking for another reason to escape the dreary weather and head to sunny Los Angeles, Clueless has you covered with the complete As If! experience.

The iconic ’90s rom-com is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style in LA with a Clueless-themed restaurant – and everywhere in LA takes 20 minutes, so you’ll be able to get there no matter what – just make sure you’re rolling with your homies.

Grab your best Alaïa and head to the latest on-theme LA eatery, complete with set recreations from the movie’s best scenes. Tickets are $35 and every attendee gets 90 minutes to spend there, as well as an entrée and side.

The pop-up will be totally bugging starting on March 31, offering an immersive experience into protagonist Cher’s fabulous life. Hopefully, that means getting to use her iconic closet computer program.

This isn’t the only current Clueless celebration. CBS is developing a reboot for the kids in America that will focus on Dionne, played by Stacey Dash in the original film.

Paramount Pictures joined forces with the same company that put on the Saved by the Bell Max pop-up, the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit pop-up and a Breaking Bad experience. We’re just waiting for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Bronze moment – or perhaps a full recreation of The OC’s Bait Shop, complete with a Rooney performance.

Luckily, the movie has withstood the test of time and is almost as ageless as Paul Rudd, so the pop-up should be as timeless as Cher’s little white Calvin Klein dress.

As If! will open to the public from March 31 through May 8 at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10: 00 a.m. PST.