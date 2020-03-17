🔥Clubs need to know the season will be completed, says ex-EFL chief Shaun Harvey🔥

Shaun Harvey has called on football authorities to provide clarity by confirming the 2019-20 season will be completed — and pleaded for assistance from government or financial institutions to keep Football League clubs afloat.

Uefa decided via a videoconference of its member associations on Tuesday afternoon to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer, which could allow for the completion of domestic football once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The English Football League are due to discuss their options on Wednesday, with the Premier League set to convene on Thursday.

Government projections indicate Covid-19 may not peak in this country for at least another two months, making it highly unlikely sport will resume when the break ends on April 3.

But Harvey, who left his role as chief executive of the EFL in December after seven years, believes football’s authorities have to commit to completing the campaign even if it is not possible to decide on a definitive timeframe at this stage with the virus still spreading.

Speaking before the Uefa announcement, he told Standard Sport: “Euro 2020 has to be postponed rather than cancelled because the revenue that is generated from competitions like that is absolutely vital.

“But not postponed to a definitive date, just to 2021. The rationale for that is, it allows the English authorities to say: whatever happens, we must complete the current season.

“If that’s the only statement that can be made coming out of the various meetings this week, all the suggestions and hypothetical arguments that have been put forward with regard to promotion and relegation all disappear.

“Ultimately, we are saying we will finish the season exactly as we intended when we kicked off the first game.

“If you make that statement, it doesn’t actually matter when it is because everybody knows what the outcome is going to be.”

EFL clubs have expressed fears over a shortfall in finances due to a loss of income from home games and the prospect of delayed season-ticket sales for next season.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that this is going to have massive financial implications for clubs,” said Harvey. “Not only have they missed out on the short term of gate receipts, it means it is likely to delay season-ticket sales for next season.

“A lot of clubs survive with season-ticket receipts over the summer when they have no gate income.

“There’s also issues around retailing kit. A lot of the kit is made overseas in China, Cambodia, Vietnam. The chances of those kits now being delivered on time are slim.

“And then there is the impact on the businesses of the owners who fund the clubs but as a result may not be able to do that going forward. The last time there was direct government support of this nature was when ITV Digital went bust [in 2002].

“There is a precedent there. What the government could do very easily to ease immediate cashflow issues for clubs is to grant a holiday against PAYE.

“Football also needs to be speaking to financial institutions about putting a fund together which clubs can draw down on if they desperately need to.”

There are a plethora of legal issues to consider no matter what route is taken. Player contracts, registrations and sponsorship agreements either expire or roll over on June 30 and continuing the season past that point would throw up a variety of problems.

The top six clubs in the Championship were on Tuesday morning reportedly considering legal action if the EFL decide to void the season.

Harvey believes a transfer window — akin to the old system used prior to 2002 where clubs in England could sign players until late March — would allow players with pre-existing agreements to move clubs on June 30.

“The legal ramifications of going beyond June 30 are easier and more palatable to find answers to than calling the season null and void,” he said.

“The bigger issue revolves around player contracts because these finish on June 30.

“What I would do, is when you know what date the start of the season would be, you effectively open another transfer window to allow clubs to address any shortfalls created by players who would have been available that are no longer.”