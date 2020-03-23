🔥Clubbing 'recluse' loses £150k payout🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A scaffolder who claimed to be a disabled “recluse” after a fall at work has lost a compensation bid after Facebook posts showed him playing football with a dog and stepping into a nightclub fight.

Leroy Baker, 51, sued for over £150,000 after a 30-foot fall in 2013, claiming his injuries had left him isolated, plagued by pain and struggling with mobility.

However lawyers for building company Pellikaan Construction Ltd showed Judge Stephen Hellmann Facebook posts which, they argued, contradicted Mr Baker’s claims about his injuries.

He had initially sued for more than £150,000, but dropped the figure to £25,000 by the time of his trial.

The judge said Mr Baker should not receive a penny, ruling the claim was “fraudulently dishonest” over care costs.