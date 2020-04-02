🔥Club Penguin is back and already has 6 million users worldwide🔥

After being shut down in 2017, the lovable massively multiplayer online game Penguin Club is back in action.

The game, which was first launched publically in 2005, has seen a revival and it seems like it’s all thanks to people being forced into self-isolation.

Penguin Club’s creators have relaunched the animated internet community after a decline in users and subsequent closure in 2017.

Much like other online games like Habbo Hotel, Disney’s Club Penguin was a sign of the times in 2005, where players would create an avatar which was an adorable penguin.

When in-game, players could socialise with each other and play fun mini-games.

This relaunched version of Club Penguin Online is more or less the same as the original.

Since it was relaunched last month, over 6 million people have signed up to play and escape the harsh realities of our coronavirus woes and lockdowns.

Membership is entirely free, so you don’t have to pay anything to play any part of the game – so if you’re feeling nostalgic or just that bored, why not give it a whirl?

Online communities like this and Animal Crossing are providing a perfect escape for people, and since we’re not allowed outside to socialise and we’re all in desperate need of some human interaction, these communities are more important than ever.