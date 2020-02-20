🔥Club Brugge vs Manchester United LIVE: Europa League commentary stream, team news and build-up🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Europa League live commentary stream for Club Brugge vs Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players will be in confident mood after beating Chelsea for the third time this season, but will not be underestimating their opponents.

Club Brugge are nine points clear at the top of their league, in the final of the cup, and have lost just once domestically all season.

James Robson is in Bruges this evening, and you can follow the match live on Standard Sport.

2020-02-20T12:03:03.550Z

Team news: Ighalo set for first Man Utd start?Odion Ighalo could get his first start for Manchester United against Club Brugge.The deadline day loan signing has already impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in just a few training sessions since arriving from Shanghai Shenhua.And with the United manager admitting he will have rotate his squad to cope with a hectic fixture schedule, Ighalo is in the frame to start Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 tie.Solskjær said: “We’ll have seven games in 21 days, starting Monday and ending on the Sunday against City. A game every three days, but we have a big squad.”

2020-02-20T12:00:54.610Z

