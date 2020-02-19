🔥Club Brugge vs Man United preview: Europa League prediction, tickets, TV, live stream, H2H, team news, odds🔥

Manchester United are back in Europa League action as they head to Belgium to face Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Co. are flying up after beating Chelsea for the third time this season, but will not be underestimating their opponents.

Club Brugge are nine points clear at the top of their league, in the final of the cup and have lost just once domestically all season.

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Venue: Jan Breydel Stadium

Kick-off time: 5.55pm GMT

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester United

Club Brugge are riding high and full of confidence, especially in front of their own fans, though United head to Belgium off the back of a big win at Stamford Bridge. Honours even, with United picking up a valuable away goal.

Tickets

This match is sold out.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

Club Brugge wins: 0

Draws: 0

Manchester United wins: 2

These two teams met in the Champions League play-off round in 2015, which United won 7-1 over two legs.

Team news

Scott McTominay, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe could all return. McTominay and Tunazebe have been taking part in training after returning from injury, while the centre-back is expected to overcome an illness to travel to Belgium.

Odion Ighalo made his debut in the dying minutes of the 2-0 win over Chelsea and could start in the Europa League. Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood also in contention.

For the hosts, Simon Mignolet will be a familiar face between the sticks.

