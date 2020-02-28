🔥Closure risk for HIV hospital visited by Diana — as NHS refuses funding🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The specialist HIV hospital in London made famous by Princess Diana could be forced to close after being denied NHS funding, the Standard can reveal.

Mildmay hospital in Shoreditch will start issuing redundancy notices to its 55 staff today and fears it will have to shut at the end of March.

Prince Harry opened its new 24-bed unit in 2015. Buckingham Palace is being kept informed of the campaign to save the hospital, which needs about £3 million to stay open.

The crisis began last October when clinical commissioning groups in east London began refusing to pay for NHS patients sent to Mildmay, a charity organisation, because many were from elsewhere in London or the UK.

The CCGs said the bill should be picked up by NHS England as a national HIV service. But it meant that patients whose HIV status had been discovered on admission to A&E were stuck for weeks or months on a ward — at greater cost to the NHS — rather than being transferred for specialist care.

Diana’s visit to Mildmay in 1989 was a landmark in reversing the stigma around Aids, as she met patients and shook their hands. She made two further official visits and numerous private ones. Prince Harry, who campaigns on HIV prevention, has also made several visits.

The number of new HIV cases in London halved from 1,459 in 2015 to 736 in 2018. Mildmay treats the worst-affected cohort of patients, including many whose late diagnosis means they have multiple symptoms or who also suffer from drugs and alcohol addictions.

Simon Rackstraw, the medical director, said that if Mildmay were to close then patients would have to be sent in an ambulance to the Royal London hospital, in Whitechapel. Rushanara Ali, Labour MP for Bethnal Green & Bow, who met health minister Edward Argar on Monday, said: “Ministers must step in to save Mildmay. It is an entirely false economy to close this hospital and force patients into other parts of the NHS without the same medical specialism.”

Mildmay is the only HIV/Aids hospital in London and the only specialist hospital in Europe providing neurological rehabilitation for people with HIV. Doctors say that despite efforts to eradicate HIV, Mildmay’s services will be required by a significant number of patients “for years to come”.

Geoff Coleman, Mildmay chief executive, said: “Frustrated doctors across London have already come out in support … saying that if the hospital closes, hundreds of NHS patients will suffer.

“Overburdened NHS services just do not have the capacity to manage yet another group of patients with a chronic long-term condition such as HIV.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “The health minister has listened to the concerns and has asked the NHS to work with Mildmay hospital to investigate the issue further.”

