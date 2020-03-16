🔥Closed: Retail stores in St. Louis region cutting hours or closing over coronavirus🔥

As the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation and the world, retailers are closing stores or curtailing hours. The Post-Dispatch is compiling a list of retailers with a St. Louis regional presence that have announced closures or reduced hours.Abercrombie & Fitch: closed indefinitelyAnthropologie: closed thorugh March 28Apple stores: Closed through March 27Everlane: Closed thorugh March 27Hollister: Closed indefinitelyLululemon: Closed through March 27Nike: Closed thorugh March 27Patagonia: Closed through March 27REI: Closed through March 27Schnucks stores: All stores open at 6 a.m. 24-hour stores will close at midnight. Other stores will close at 10 p.m. The Culinaria in downtown St. Louis will close at 9 p.m.Urban Outfitters: Closed through March 27Under Armour: Closed through March 28 Walmart: Super center stores limiting hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

