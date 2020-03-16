🔥Clive Tyldesley's kitchen commentary of wife cooking lasagne raises a smile during coronavirus outbreak🔥

With the Covid-19 outbreak causing havoc with the sporting calendar, football commentator Clive Tyldesley has taken to putting his skills to use around the house.

The man who was for so long the voice of ITV’s Champions League coverage ran the rule over dinner preparations having stayed indoors over the weekend.

“Welcome to our kitchen and live coverage of our supper preparation,” Tyldesley announced in the light-hearted video.

“Here’s basil… now pepper,” Tyldesley notes in his familiar match day drawl as the ingredients go in, before stopping his wife to conduct a VAR-style check on how many onions are going into the dish.

“And there it is, oh result!” he announces as dinner emerges out of the oven.

Tyldesley’s ‘Kitchen Commentary’ can be watched in full on the broadcaster’s YouTube page.

Football in the UK has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Premier League and EFL suspended until at least 3 April.