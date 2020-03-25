🔥Clipper Logistics and Wincanton see higher demand due to coronavirus🔥

Supermarkets trying to keep up stock levels for panic-buying Brits has led to a surge in business for two logistics firms.

Wincanton, which has a number of retailer customers including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, said: “We have recently experienced record levels of demand for our services from many of our leading customers.”

Wincanton’s chief executive James Wroath said there has been increased work with grocers as well as consumer-focused High Street retailers, with a spike in demand for DIY products.

For the year to March 31 underlying profits will be in line with expectations, with sales slightly ahead of forecasts.

Elsewhere, deliveries and returns giant Clipper Logistics, said it has “received notable additional requests from several of its grocery-related customers to provide supply chain support to their existing infrastructure”.

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper, said: “Clipper is working tirelessly to fulfil gaps in the supply chain and to help its clients meet significant increased demand for a wide range of products.”

Shares in Clipper rose 14.8p, or more than 10%, to 149.8p. Wincanton gained 6.7p, or 2.9%, to 236.7p.