Clint Black coming to River City Casino

Clint Black performs “Killin’ Time” during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Charles Sykes

Country veteran Clint Black is at the Event Center at River City Casino on Aug. 21; show time is at 8 p.m.Black is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album “Killin’ Time.”Tickets are $44-$64 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.Get more information at rivercity.com.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

A formal concert announcement looks imminent for a show at the Dome at America’s Center.

“St. Louis Superman,” the documentary about Bruce Franks Jr. is up for an Academy Award Sunday night.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.

Swae Lee was also on the bill, joining Malone for their Grammy-nominated song “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Also on the show are Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

The pop group brought the tour to Enterprise Center in September.

Janet Jackson will perform new music from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” along with greatest hits and a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

The event, in its second year, featured DJ Khaled, Guns N’ Roses, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5, Dan Shay and more.

The show is part of Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour.” Tickets go on sale Feb. 13.

Clint Black performs “Killin’ Time” during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)